Knock® CRM Named Built In Best Place to Work Winner

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, announced it has been honored with two Built In 2022 Best Places to Work awards, for Seattle Best Places to Work and Seattle Best Midsized Companies to Work For. This is the third consecutive year that Knock has achieved this distinction.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is such an honor to be recognized for a third year in a row on Built In's Best Places to Work list," said Nicole Ossey, vice president, people & culture at Knock. "Our Knockstars are truly what make our community great and a place where everyone can thrive. In three years Knock has enabled a revolution of where and how people work: we have grown from a 30 person team mostly based in our Seattle office to a 140 person team distributed across the country."

Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

