Knock® CRM Partners with MeetElise for Full Virtual Agent Integration

Knock customers can optimize multifamily leasing operations with the AI power of MeetElise

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, and MeetElise, the leading artificial intelligence-powered leasing agent software that now streamlines leasing processes for close to 1 million multifamily units nationwide, today announced their partnership and platform integration, providing seamless access to MeetElise's AI technology through Knock's platform.

This integration allows multifamily communities using Knock to leverage MeetElise's proprietary AI to handle communications with prospective renters, resulting in a more compelling prospective renter experience, improved lead conversion and significant time savings for leasing agents. The combination of these two best-in-class solutions will provide users with a seamless experience that will help teams reallocate their energy and time to the tasks that require more nuanced management, including engaging with prospects and delivering exceptional resident experiences.

"Partnering with MeetElise enables our customers to take advantage of two best-in-class platforms to accelerate successful leasing outcomes and reduce the burden on leasing teams," said Demetri Themelis, CEO and co-founder of Knock. "This partnership has been a long time in the making and we're incredibly proud to support another great partnership to help our customers improve upon their own customer experience goals and business performance."

Deployment of MeetElise's technology on the Knock platform is simple, so teams can be up and running in just a few weeks. Once the integration is complete, MeetElise's AI will act as a fully functioning extension of the on-site team, communicating with potential and current residents in real time and logging activities like a real leasing agent.

"We are thrilled to partner with Knock to bring world-class automation, artificial intelligence, and customer experience to more of the multifamily market," said Minna Song, CEO of MeetElise. "At MeetElise, we have always admired Knock's commitment to holistically serving their customers. With this new integration, Knock customers will be able to use MeetElise to increase their lead-to-tour conversion rate and interact seamlessly with prospects and onsite leasing teams via Knock's CRM."

This partnership capitalizes on two best-in-class multifamily solutions, providing customers with the ability to utilize both of these platforms with minimal effort. With Knock and MeetElise coming together, multifamily leasing has become more efficient and resident-friendly.

To learn more about the integration and how Knock customers can take advantage of the MeetElise platform, visit knockcrm.com and www.meetelise.com.

About MeetElise

MeetElise, based in New York City, is a technology firm dedicated to modernizing the apartment leasing experience through artificial intelligence and automation. The company's human-like AI leasing agent, Elise, helps property management teams of all sizes deliver exceptional customer service, maximize leasing revenue, and streamline communications for prospective renters and leasing staff across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.meetelise.com .

About Knock

Knock® offers an integrated suite of front office technology that provides multifamily owners and operators with the levers they need to more profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents. Knock CRM empowers leasing teams with tools to accelerate successful leasing and renewal outcomes, provides marketers the data to optimize spend, and ensures executives have the business intelligence and insights needed to outperform their competitors. Learn more at www.knockcrm.com .

