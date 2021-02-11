Knock Home Swap™ Expands in Arizona and Colorado, Now Available in Tucson and Colorado Springs

Now, homeowners in 17 markets can safely and conveniently buy their new home before they sell Tweet this

"The pandemic has accelerated migration to markets like Tucson and Colorado Springs that offer affordability, growing economies and quality of life, often putting homeowners who have to sell their house before buying their next home at a disadvantage to those relocating from expensive coastal markets," said Knock Co-Founder & CEO Sean Black. "The Home Swap provides the advantage of being pre-funded for a new mortgage so a consumer can win in today's fiercely competitive market and still sell their old house on the open market for top dollar."

To enable homeowners to "swap" their current house for their dream home, Knock is partnering with HomeSmart Advantage Group in Tucson and RE/MAX Properties, Inc. of Colorado Springs and Keller Williams Premier Realty in Colorado Springs.

"We are excited to partner with Knock to bring new selling options to Tucson homeowners. The Home Swap allows homeowners to be much more competitive when submitting offers. When they go to sell their old house, they are able to skip the stress of living in their home while it is being marketed and shown for sale, which is even more important today with the pandemic," said Riana King, Head of Business Development, HomeSmart Advantage Group.

"The Home Swap program gives an upper hand to our agents and the buyers they represent. Almost every transaction is selling at or above listing price with multiple offers. If a buyer's offer is contingent on their current home selling, they have little chance. The Home Swap program removes that contingency and will help them win the multiple offer contest," said Tony Clement, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Properties, Inc. of Colorado Springs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Knock to help our clients ease the stress when purchasing their next home. The ability for our clients to sell their current home after they move into their new home and maximize their profit is a huge advantage. We are grateful to work with a Realtor-friendly company that allows our clients to work with the Realtor they trust," said Derek Wagner, Broker/Owner, Keller Williams Premier Realty.

The Knock Home Swap provides a fully integrated and competitively priced mortgage as well as up to $200,000 in an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment on the new home and home prep and up to six months of mortgage payments on the old house.

With the Home Swap, consumers immediately take ownership and begin earning equity in their new home. As part of its Home Prep Concierge, Knock provides access to its approved contractor network and manages the payment of all bills upon client-approved completion of work. Additionally, Knock provides a backup offer on the old house in the unlikely event that it doesn't sell within six months. Ninety percent of Knock homes sell in 90 days or less.

The Knock Home Swap is available in Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Dallas-Fort Worth; Denver; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Houston; Jacksonville, Fla.; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; Raleigh, N.C.; San Antonio; Tampa, Fla.; Tucson, Ariz. and West Palm Beach, Fla. through 110 real estate brokerage firms with nearly 50,000 agents. Knock plans to nearly double the number of markets it serves in 2021 and be in 75 markets by 2023.

About Knock

Knock is on a mission to empower people to move freely. The Knock Home Swap™ makes it easy for consumers to buy their new dream home before selling their old one, skipping the hassles of living through repairs and showings, paying only one mortgage at a time, and having home prep covered upfront so their old house sells for the highest possible price. Knock currently offers the Home Swap in 17 markets in six states and plans to nearly double the number of markets it serves in 2021 and be in 75 markets by 2023.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock has raised more than $600 million in debt and equity from top tier investors, including RRE Ventures, Foundry Group, Redpoint, Greycroft, Corazon Capital, Correlation Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs.

About HomeSmart Advantage Group

HomeSmart Advantage Group was introduced to the Tucson, Ariz., market in 2010 and has been successfully and professionally serving clients with two convenient locations ever since. HomeSmart Advantage Group's dedication to client service combined with a unique approach to real estate has helped the firm earn the distinction of the fastest growing real estate company in Tucson.

About RE/MAX Properties, Inc. of Colorado Springs

RE/MAX Properties, Inc. has helped over 100,000 families buy or sell a home in Colorado Springs since 1989. The company's full-service professional broker associates service all areas of Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in addition to relocation clients worldwide. More information can be found online at www.HomesColorado.com .

About Keller Williams Premier Realty

Keller Williams Premier Realty has served the real estate needs of thousands of buyers, sellers and homeowners in Colorado's Pikes Peak region. The firm's 132 full-time Realtors understand that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction and they are dedicated to providing exceptional service that results in long-term relationships.

