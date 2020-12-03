Knock Home Swap™ Now Available in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and other parts of southeast Florida now have the certainty of being able to buy the home they want before selling their old one. Starting today, homeowners in these markets can take advantage of the Knock Home Swap to get pre-funded for a competitively priced mortgage from Knock to buy their new home, avoiding prep work and showings while selling their house on the open market for the maximum price.

With today's launch, the Home Swap is now available to homeowners in the three largest metros in Florida, including Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and a total of 14 markets nationwide.

"We're excited to expand the Knock Home Swap to the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach markets," said Knock Co-Founder & CEO Sean Black. "At Knock, we are committed to helping people move more freely. The Home Swap is the perfect product in today's highly competitive real estate market. It provides the certainty of being able to make a strong non-contingent offer on the home you want as well as the convenience of moving before listing a fully prepped home on the open market."

Knock is partnering with The Keyes Company and The Signature Real Estate Companies to enable homeowners throughout southeast Florida to "swap" their current house for their dream home.

"Throughout our 94-year history, we have strived to deliver cutting-edge tools for our 3,000-plus associates and clients. In this low inventory market, Knock Home Swap gives our sellers the edge in buying their dream home while allowing them to control their sales process," said Mike Pappas, President and CEO of The Keyes Company.

"The Knock Home Swap is a valuable tool that gives our agents a competitive edge in helping our customers buy and sell homes within their comfort zone quickly," said Ben G. Schachter, Broker-President and Principal of The Signature Real Estate Companies. "Our nearly 1,400 Signature agents are buying into the Knock Home Swap, because it's consistent with our own historic white-glove, concierge customer service."

Offered through local real estate professionals who have been trained as Knock Certified Agents, the Knock Home Swap provides a fully integrated and competitively priced mortgage, an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment on the new home as well as mortgage payments and up to $25,000 for home prep and repairs on the old house.

With the Home Swap, consumers immediately take ownership and begin earning equity in their new home. Once settled, they are able to prep and repair their old house so they can sell it for the highest possible price. As part of its Home Prep Concierge, Knock provides access to its approved contractor network and manages the payment of all bills upon client-approved completion of work. Additionally, Knock provides a backup offer on the old house in the unlikely event that it doesn't sell within six months. Ninety percent of Knock homes sell in 90 days or less.

The Knock Home Swap is expanding to new markets rapidly. The program launched in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix less than six months ago in July 2020 in partnership with three brokerage firms. Today, it is available in Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Denver; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Houston; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; San Antonio, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Fla., through 60 brokerage firms with more than 35,000 agents. The company plans to expand to at least 21 markets by mid-2021.

About Knock

Knock makes it easy for consumers to swap their current house for their dream home. With the Knock Home Swap™, homeowners get the certainty of buying the new home they want first and the convenience of selling the old one after, while saving money in the process. Knock pioneered the Home Trade-In in 2017, and perfected it in 2020 with the launch of the Home Swap. Today, homeowners work with the local Knock Certified Agent of their choice to buy and move into their new home before selling their old one. They skip the hassles of living through repairs and showings, pay only one mortgage at a time and have home prep covered upfront so their old house sells on the market for the highest possible price.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock has raised more than $600 million in debt and equity from top tier investors, including RRE Ventures, Foundry Group, Redpoint, Greycroft, Corazon Capital, Correlation Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs. The company is headquartered in New York and San Francisco and offers the Home Swap in 14 markets with more cities on the way. Learn more at www.knock.com.

About The Keyes Company

Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing Keyes to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

About The Signature Real Estate Companies

The Signature Real Estate Companies ("Signature") is one of the nation's leading independent real estate brokerages since 2006, spanning Florida, Washington, and Idaho, and stands as Boca Raton's #1 brokerage for transaction volume four years running. With a sales force exceeding 1,400 REALTORS® and a staff of 40 managers, trainers and industry specialists, Signature has pioneered the "agent-centric" method for concierge distinction in completing successful residential and commercial real estate transactions. Unique to the Signature brand are company affiliates that deliver: title/closings, background screenings, commission advances, home warranties, insurances, mortgages, construction, senior placements, moving and storage, and professional real estate photography.

