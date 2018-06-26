Knocking Acquires Deal Segments, Inc.

Knocking is built on five years of experience in creating some of the largest TV flash sale programs in the U.S. The acquisition of DSI adds new TV shows to Knocking's queue, with more opportunities for diverse product integration. DSI has worked with broadcast partners including Access Hollywood, TMZ, The Rachael Ray Show, The Queen Latifah Show, The Insider, The Real, and Celebrity Page to name a few.

Knocking recently launched a weekly deals segment with CNN sister network, HLN (Headline News) called HLN Deals, integrating and featuring premium brands as segments during HLN's morning show, "Morning Express with Robin Meade." The weekly three minute on-air segment features an assortment of categories from apparel and accessories and health and beauty to culinary and technology, including everyday and seasonal products, as well as gift ideas. Viewers are then directed to http://www.hlndeals.com/ to purchase.

"We continue to see a huge value for media companies that are looking to generate incremental revenue and engage their audiences in an entirely new manner by offering content that drives immediate viewer action and measurable sales," said Markus Reinmund, CEO of Knocking. "Folding DSI into our platform furthers our goal as a leader in the space of tech-driven solutions for limited edition, pop up deals online."

"We are thrilled to be acquired by Knocking," said Erica Annenberg, CEO of DSI. "Their approach to flash is world class and will provide our consumers and media partners with faster delivery and access to top brands."

"In a world of faster service and the discovery of new brands, consumers expect swift and friendly service. Here at Knocking our buyers and team understand these expectations and have built a platform that delivers orders in 2-3 days, promotes top brands, offer smart and safe return policies, and customer service second to none," said Brian Meehan, COO of Knocking. "We know how to activate audiences to make content shopable across all media."

Kwingle Inc., doing business as Knocking, is an e-commerce and analytics platform offering a full suite of e-commerce, engagement analytics and communications services and capabilities. The unique Knocking system seamlessly integrates with existing programming in order to monetize audiences and enable media outlets to test and scale-up new potential revenue streams efficiently and effectively. For more information visit www.knocking.co.

Since its founding in 2013, Deal Segments quickly emerged as a power player in promoting exclusive designer goods on the most popular national TV platforms. Spotting an unprecedented opportunity to generate revenue and retain audiences, networks and producers quickly embraced this powerful platform.

