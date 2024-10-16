Knocking Inc. Signs Celebrity Health, Lifestyle, and Wellness Expert Brooke Burke as Host of 'Shop ET' for Entertainment Tonight

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knocking, Inc. is thrilled to announce Television Personality and Health, Lifestyle, and Wellness Expert Brooke Burke has signed on with the content and e-commerce company as Host of 'Shop ET,' their new online shopping platform for the world's foremost entertainment newsmagazine, Entertainment Tonight.

'Shop ET' Host Brooke Burke on the set of 'Entertainment Tonight' with Knocking Co-Founder and COO, Brian Meehan, and Emmy-nominated actor and Executive Producer, Ricky Paull Goldin, of Knocking's Hustle Team.

'Shop ET' will bring an elevated shopping experience to the show's global audience, connecting fans with a curated selection of new and popular products. Burke, who is widely known for having co-hosted Dancing with the Stars and currently hosts Penn & Teller's: Fool Us will leverage her passion for discovery and expertise in health and wellness to ensure viewers are treated to an array of innovative brands that enhance their everyday lives.

"As a mom, fitness influencer, entrepreneur and founder of Brooke Burke Body, I'm often asked for my favorite brands or must-haves," said Burke. "I love discovering new items that change the way we live, work, and play. I'm excited to discover new brands alongside viewers of 'Shop ET,' as well as share some tried-and-true staples I've found over the years."

"We love Brooke and we're very excited to have her as host of 'ShopET,' " said Knocking Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Brian Meehan. "Brooke has built an incredible brand and is an inspiration in the lifestyle space and is a true wellness guru. We're excited for her to bring all of her experience to 'Shop ET.' "

With each 'Shop ET' segment, Burke will present brand offers, exclusives and collabs that reflect the trends and exciting developments within the entertainment and consumer goods sectors. With an emphasis on accessibility and quality, 'Shop ET' aims to represent a vision of how the future of retail can be redefined and integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern consumers.

Meehan also expressed his enthusiasm about Knocking's partnership with the longest-running entertainment news program on television. "Just as Knocking has established itself as a trailblazer in the integration of content and commerce, Entertainment Tonight paved the way for how entertainment news is covered around the world," he said. "Now with 'Shop ET' we're honored to be a part of such a Hollywood institution."

Entertainment Tonight, which has been a cornerstone of American culture for more than four decades, is known for its dynamic coverage of the entertainment industry, featuring news stories on celebrities, film, television, music, fashion, and award shows. With an impressive monthly audience, ET's social media platforms generate an astounding 1.8 billion impressions and more than 615 million video views each month. 'Shop ET' positions the platform to tap into ET's vast and dedicated viewer base. ShopET.com will become another essential destination for fans to discover trends and collaborations that resonate with their interests.

Knocking Inc., the leader in content and commerce, partners with national and local media to unlock new revenue streams for media and brands. Through its partnerships with media companies such as CBS, ABC-Disney, Cox Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting, and several others, Knocking has set the stage for a new age of shopping experiences that engage consumers on multiple levels. The collaboration aims not only to leverage the entertainment giant's reach but also to elevate the way consumers shop. 'Shop ET' will showcase a variety of items in various categories, ranging from fashion and beauty to health and wellness.

One of the key elements of 'Shop ET' will be its commitment to showcasing emerging brands alongside household names. This unique approach allows the platform to foster innovation and discovery in an ever-evolving marketplace. By working closely with brands and entrepreneurs, 'Shop ET' can offer its audience a chance to be among the first to access unique, high-quality products that they may not find elsewhere.

Join Knocking for the exciting launch of 'Shop ET' on October 16, 2024. Sign up now at ShopET.com to be the first to know about new collections and exclusive offers.

About Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke is a television host, fitness educator, author, mother, and founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body & Soul (BB Body & Soul) – your personal digital gym and wellness retreat destination. Available on both IOS and Android as well as smart TV's, BB Body & Soul features original content to fuel your mind, body, and soul. Workouts range from bite-size target-toning to total body sessions incorporating HIIT, yoga, home workouts, 5 min ABS, BOOTY Burn, family fitness and more. BB Body & Soul also offers the highly popular Woman2Woman series where Brooke sits down for intimate discussions to inspire wellness as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges, LIVE classes, and team trainers 24/7. Made for every BODY and offering a seven-day free trial, consumers can download or stream BB Body & Soul by visiting https://www.brookeburke.com .

