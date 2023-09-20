KNOCKING RANKS #161 ON THE INC. 5000 LIST OF FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

Content and commerce company achieves remarkable growth, securing its position as a leader in U.S. retail and becoming Connecticut's top company on the Inc. 5000

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knocking Inc., the leader in integrated content and commerce, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of securing the #161 position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. From its previous placement at rank #664 in 2022, Knocking has experienced further growth, now ranking #3 in the U.S. retail sector on the Inc. 5000 list and claiming the #1 spot among Connecticut-based companies.

Knocking co-founders (from left): Stefan Dippl, Co-Founder & CTO; Markus Reinmund, Founder & CEO and Brian Meehan, Co-Founder and COO.
Markus Reinmund, Founder and CEO of Knocking, expressed his delight in the company's accomplishments, saying, "We are incredibly proud of Knocking's recognition and high standing on the Inc. 5000. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in media and e-commerce, and highlights the continued success of our industry-leading media and commerce platform that generates new revenue streams and customer insights for all our media and brand partners."

Brian Meehan, Co-Founder and COO of Knocking, added, "It is a great honor to be recognized in the top 5% of all Inc. 5000 companies. We are even more excited to be #3 in U.S. retail as our teams work very hard on building world-class media and brand partnerships that introduce the best brands and products to consumers."

Knocking has established itself as a trailblazer in the integration of content and commerce by collaborating with blue chip media companies to produce engaging and authentic shopping segments featuring new, popular, and exclusive products. The company's unique approach involves crafting short-form shopping experiences that resonate with audiences, and which are fully integrated with Knocking's turn-key content and ecommerce platform. Through partnerships with various large media companies, Knocking brings these segments to life and builds deeper relationships between media companies, retail brands and their target audiences.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of media partners, including CBS News and Stations, Univision, Disney ABC, iHeartMedia, Cox Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Meredith, and NBC Owned Television Stations.

Furthermore, Knocking's proprietary viewer-impression model links shoppable content to revenue, thus enabling partners to understand the direct impact of continuous airtime on consumer transactions and sales. As Stefan Dippl, Co-Founder and CTO of Knocking, commented, "Technology has always been at the core of Knocking's success. Through Knocking's Mission Control platform, we are taking media and ecommerce analytics to the next level, offering a transparency that's rare in the industry. The future of retail and media is data-driven, and we're at the forefront of this transformation."

In a world where retail is rapidly evolving, Knocking is cementing its status as a trailblazer in content and commerce by harnessing the power of new data and strategic media partnerships.

About Knocking:
Knocking is an e-commerce company with an award-winning in-house production team at Knocking Studio. Knocking finds the products consumers love and puts them in all media people consume. Partnering with media companies, Knocking delivers real deals through short-form shopping segments viewers trust and value, while helping brands get more direct-to-consumer access.

For more information about Knocking, please visit: www.knocking.com.

Companies featured on the Inc. 5000 list are ranked based on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, independent entities based in the U.S., and have generated revenue by March 31, 2019. (Minimum revenue thresholds apply for both years.)

