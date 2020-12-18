Knocking's Local Steals & Deals Collaborates With Mission® and Partner Drew Brees to Give Back to Local YMCAs This Holiday Season

MISSION, the pioneer of Athletecare™, has committed to donating $1,000,000 of Gaiters to the YMCA to provide much-needed face covers to communities in need across the United States. To further advance MISSION and the YMCA's efforts, Local Steals & Deals is rolling out the "Gaiter Give Back Kit" segment across all its markets where MISSION will donate 50% of sales from the exclusive "YMCA Give Back Kits" available on MISSION.com. These kits will not only help provide financial support to the YMCA, they will also be offered to customers at a 50% discount.

"As a Partner in MISSION, I am honored to collaborate with the YMCA to donate $1M of MISSION Gaiters to support these communities in need across the United States," said Drew Brees, MISSION Partner and NFL Champion.

Brian Meehan, Co-Founder of Local Steals & Deals parent company, Knocking, said, "We have had an amazing partnership with co-founder Chris Valletta and MISSON® for years. When Chris called and asked if Local Steals & Deals would help out kids around the country and the YMCA, of course we were in to do whatever we could. At Local Steals & Deals it is our mission to do all we can do to help on the local level."

"Contributing to the commitment of the YMCA to strengthen communities is very important to us and we're thrilled to have the opportunity and ability to make this $1M donation of MISSION Gaiters to those communities who need them most," said Chris Valletta, Co-Founder & General Manager of MISSION. "The University of Georgia and Virginia Tech have both tested gaiters, and both found that they perform remarkably well in serving as a face cover – so much so, they found that multi-layer gaiters can block more than 95% of respiratory droplets. Additionally, the CDC just updated its guidance for how to wear a gaiter, instructing consumers to use one with 2-layers or fold-up a single layer to create 2-layers."

"The Y is responding to the most pressing social needs of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, just as we have done throughout our history," said Kevin Washington, president and CEO of YMCA of the USA. "We are very grateful to MISSION and Drew Brees for making this generous donation and supporting the vital work of the Y during this incredibly difficult time for our communities."

About Local Steals & Deals

Local Steals & Deals parent company Knocking.com, an e-commerce content company, is the leader in helping media companies create new connections with their audiences through compelling segments featuring new and popular products, all offered with real deals and real exclusives.

About MISSION®

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade and Drew Brees, MISSION® is pioneering temperature technologies to improve performance and recovery for active consumers everywhere. With thoughtful design and state of the art technology, MISSION® has developed a broad portfolio of temperature technologies designed to help you do more, achieve more and enjoy more. All of MISSION's products are made from lightweight, ultra-soft, patented and proprietary fabrics with technologies designed to keep you comfortable in all conditions. For more information, visit www.mission.com and follow us @missioncooling on Instagram and Facebook.

