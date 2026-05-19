Knoll Debuts Konzert, a private office system where precision meets possibility

Now available in Europe and the Middle East, a comprehensive system offering extensive options for creating sophisticated, integrated offices

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoll unveils Konzert, a harmonious private office system designed by Italian architect and designer Paolo Dell'Elce, at Clerkenwell Design Week 2026 from 19 May–21 May. Designed to anticipate the evolving needs of today's dynamic workplace, Konzert empowers designers to achieve architectural balance through flexibility. Building on Knoll's legacy of revolutionizing interior planning and shaping the future of work, Konzert exemplifies the brand's dedication to total design, a core philosophy for the brand in which all design elements work in harmony to create a holistic experience—from the furniture to the interiors to the architecture.

Konzert private office system

"Konzert anticipates future needs through an immersive understanding of design planning, and real estate tendencies," commented Jonathan Olivares, Knoll Creative Director.

Extensive Possibilities, Elevated Design

With this comprehensive system, architects, designers, and dealers are empowered to create expressive spaces meticulously tailored to the needs of every client. Featuring a collection of panel, table, seating and storage elements that can come together in numerous sophisticated ways, Konzert can seamlessly change depending on the interior, enabling an array of different arrangements. With Konzert, designers can invent nearly every element of the space through what Dell'Elce calls tectonic planning—allowing cabinets and shelves to be designed both horizontally and vertically through a variety of heights and depths.

"It's the ultimate design toolkit," commented Paolo Dell'Elce. "It allows planners and designers the freedom to play and bring all their visions to life across an array of configurations."

Through a wide breadth of options and refined details ranging from multiple integrated lighting and upholstered banquette options to specifiable grain direction, this system puts human needs and coherence front and center.

Best-In-Class Materials

Konzert transforms spaces with an impressive selection of premium materials, including veneer, Techgrain, laminate and melamine—available in a wide range of colors and finishes. With a belief that furniture isn't complete without thoughtful incorporation of color, material, and finish, Konzert builds on the Knoll tradition of giving architects and designers creative freedom to make its products adapt to every unique interior. These material options ensure every environment is as inspiring as it is high-performing, and contributes to an interior created as a total design.

Total Design in One System

Every element of Konzert was thoughtfully designed in relation to the next—the handle designed with the drawer in mind, the drawer with the cabinet, the desk with the wall panels—creating a seamless, unified aesthetic that embodies Knoll's philosophy of total design.

Learn more about Konzert at knoll-int.com. Contract customers can purchase Konzert now through MillerKnoll certified dealers.

Clerkenwell Design Week Presentation

From 19 May – 21 May, Konzert can be viewed at MillerKnoll London at The Sans at 20 St. John's Square. Spotlighting the array of possibilities available to design partners across color, material, and finish, there will be multiple distinct private offices on view to highlight different applications and design styles.

About Knoll

Knoll brings order and beauty to workplace, hospitality, and residential environments. Founded in New York City in 1938, the furniture and interiors brand is known for design collaborations with the architects, artists, and designers who shape our cultural zeitgeist. The Knoll portfolio features works from modernist greats including Eero Saarinen, Marcel Breuer, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, alongside new furniture designed by contemporary provocateurs like Willo Perron, Jonathan Muecke, and architecture firm Johnston Marklee. With a relational approach that considers color, material, finish, and form, Knoll allows architects and designers to deliver a complete experience of space. Learn more at Knoll.com.

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