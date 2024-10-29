Knoll Debuts the Perron Pillo Sofa by Willo Perron, Delivering Immersive Comfort

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoll announces the North American debut of the Perron Pillo Sofa, a new collaboration with designer, creative director, and cultural polymath Willo Perron. With a deep history of partnering with boundary-pushing leaders, Knoll reveals a design that translates Perron's distinct perspective into a sofa that defies expectations.

Perron Pillo Sofa by Willo Perron

From runway shows for luxury fashion brands to one-of-a-kind retail experiences to live world tours for top musicians, Perron brings an unconventional perspective to everything he creates. The same is true for his approach to furniture. Pillo appears to be a freestanding stack of oversized pillows, but is in fact engineered to be a refuge that invites you to climb in and stretch out. With deep seats designed to be sat in, not on, the sofa serves as an all-encompassing 'basket of pillows' that makes you forget the piece and simply be present in it. "I wanted the sofa to evoke surprise and emotion," commented Perron.

"Knoll partners with creative visionaries whose ideas challenge and shape the cultural zeitgeist. Our collaboration with Perron builds on that legacy in a significant way," commented Senior Vice President of Design, Jonathan Olivares. "With his multi-faceted design experience, Perron brings a distinct perspective on environments that aligns with Knoll's."

A modular design, the Perron Pillo Sofa is a "choose your own adventure experience" as Perron said. Highly adaptable, it features individual components that can be combined in countless ways and reconfigured as needs and locations change. Two depth options are also available. When it comes to upholstery, the simplified form welcomes a variety of textiles—a showcase for creativity.

Perron Pillo Sofa can be purchased online and in stores. Contract customers can purchase the sofa via Knoll and MillerKnoll authorized dealers.

About Knoll

At the intersection of people and environments, there's Knoll. Founded in 1938, the company's creative collaborations with the most influential architects and designers of the day have yielded an unmatched portfolio of timeless products for the office, hospitality and home. Knoll was built on its belief that when furniture, interiors and architecture are designed harmoniously, we create spaces where people want to be. Knoll is part of MillerKnoll, a collective of the world's most dynamic design brands. Learn more at knoll.com.

