Knoll Honors the Past, Looks to Future of Design at Salone Internazionale Del Mobile 2024

The pavilion houses the debut of the Perron Pillo Sofa by Willo Perron, the latest in the Knoll tradition of contemporary designer collaborations. The brand is also revealing its archival reissue of the Tugendhat Chair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as three new ultra-matte finishes for the Wassily Chair, Laccio Tables, and Cesca Chairs and Stools by Marcel Breuer, and the MR Chairs and Tables by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

New at Salone 2024:

Tugendhat Chair, Perron Pillo Sofa, and New Bauhaus Colors

Tugendhat Chair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

Knoll is revealing its reissue of the Tugendhat Chair, a Ludwig Mies van der Rohe masterpiece originally designed in 1929. The sophisticated lounge chair delivers comfort and versatility with a cantilevered base, leather strap back, and sleek form. A pair of untufted cushions and optional armrests top the chair's pleasingly kinetic frame.

The Tugendhat Chair speaks to the Knoll architectural heritage. First known as the Feder-Sessel ("spring chair" in English), five chairs were installed in the home designed by Mies and Lilly Reich for the Tugendhat family in Brno, Czech Republic. When photos of Villa Tugendhat were featured in the press, the chair was renamed.

Although last produced by Knoll in the 1960s and 70s, Tugendhat's relaxed yet elevated appeal is ideally suited to how we live and work today—a testament to its timelessness. It is offered in two finishes and a wide array of upholstery options.

"Since joining Knoll, it has been important for our team to reflect on the original body of our brand's work and look for ways to bring new life to some of our most recognized pieces," said Jonathan Olivares, Senior Vice President of Design. "When done successfully, these reintroductions underscore the elevated standard that we and our discerning clients, hold Knoll to."

Perron Pillo Sofa by Willo Perron

Looking to the future of design, Knoll is introducing a sofa created in partnership with multidisciplinary designer Willo Perron. The Perron Pillo Sofa translates the designer's distinct perspective to an unexpected form—seemingly, a stack of oversized pillows—that offers unforgettable comfort.

Willo Perron said of his approach, "Everything I do has a bit of humor in it. I wanted the sofa to evoke surprise and emotion."

Pillo evokes an all-encompassing comfort that feels easy and familiar. With deep seats designed to be sat in, not on, the sofa serves as a refuge, inviting you to jump in, curl up, and relax. Pillo's individual components can be combined and reconfigured in countless ways, and its simple construction welcomes a variety of textiles —a showcase for the customer's creativity.

New Colors Reframe Bauhaus-Era Collections

Knoll announces three new finishes for four Bauhaus-era collections. White, black, and an archival dark red are now available for the MR Chair and MR Tables by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and for the Wassily Chair, Cesca Chairs and Stools, and Laccio Tables by Marcel Breuer. This release marks the first time the tubular steel collections will be commercially produced in the ultra-matte finishes.

The collections were first introduced when Mies and Breuer were both at the Bauhaus, and the new colors have roots in the institution. The dark red ultra-matte finish was inspired by a Bauhaus color originally offered on the MR Chair, while the white and black were valued by Bauhaus designers for how they reflected or absorbed light, enhanced geometric forms, and defined edges.

Olivares commented, "When these pieces were first made by workshops in Germany their frames were painted, giving us a precedent to build on and license to take on the recoloring. Seeing the tubular structures in white, black and red, the way these colors interact with the seats and backrests, completely changes our perception of the work and allows us to see them with fresh eyes."

The Knoll Pavilion by OFFICE

OFFICE, the studio founded by Belgian architect duo Kersten Geers and David Van Severen, returns to design the 2024 Knoll pavilion, built with recycled and recyclable materials from last year's fair. The plan features a series of interconnected rooms and vignettes that envision contemporary interiors surrounded by gardens, designed by Jeroen Provoost.

Jonathan Olivares comments, "From year to year gardens within the pavilion change, transporting the visitor to different habitats, The modernist paradigm, which Knoll is rooted in, sees architecture and design as a universal program that can exist in harmony with any cultural or geographic setting."

The ceramic works of Los Angeles-based artist Willy Reed and the wall hung rugs by Chris G. of Sleepwalk Rug Company send a current of contemporary west coast culture through the pavilion.

Additional information about the collections can be found on Knoll.com and KnollEurope.com .

About Knoll

Founded in 1938, Knoll is a globally recognized leader in modern design. Knoll uses modern design to create places people love to be, and over the last 85 years, its commitment to modern design and ongoing dialogue with designers and customers has yielded a timeless collection of pioneering products for high-performance workplaces, work-from-home settings, and luxury residential interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, Knoll has championed sustainable practices in manufacturing. Knoll is a founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program. Knoll is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit knoll.com.

SOURCE Knoll