Knoll Reissues the Tugendhat™ Chair, Where Architectural Design Meets Contemporary Comfort

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoll introduces an archival reissue of the Tugendhat Chair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a minimalist design that offers the comfort of a lounge chair in an exquisite, cantilevered form, highlighting Mies' ability to simultaneously refine and humanize objects and environments. Tugendhat's relaxed yet elevated design befits how we live and work today—a testament to the chair's timelessness.

Tugendhat Chair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

A unique juxtaposition of playfulness and elegance, the Tugendhat Chair has an untufted seat and armrests to put the sitter feel at ease. It also features a leather strap back, and thick, comfortable cushions like Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Chair, also designed in 1929. In contrast to the Barcelona Chair's fixed stance, Tugendhat's cantilevered frame invites movement and gently adapts to the sitter, allowing them to easily change positions. The leather straps that form its back add another layer of visual comfort and elevated craftsmanship.

The Tugendhat Chair is a clear reflection of the home for which it was designed. Located in Brno, CZ, and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Villa Tugendhat was designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich in 1929. It is considered a 'total work of art' whose architecture, interiors, furnishings, and grounds were designed specifically for the project. Created for the young Tugendhat family, the villa merges nature, art, and life into a space intended to nurture its inhabitants—and the chair does the same.

Knoll revisited Villa Tugendhat to view the chair in its original environment, and reflect it in a contemporary light that examines the connections between object, architecture, and nature. Dramatic cantilevers of horizontal planes are reflected in both the villa's position on a hillside and the chair's cantilevered base. The visual continuum between interior and exterior is undisrupted by the chair's slim profile; from the side, it practically disappears.

The Tugendhat Chair is ideal for today's interiors and speaks to the next generation of design enthusiasts, acting as a striking design piece in casual settings and a relaxed counterpoint to more formal environments.

"When you sit in the chair, there's a gentle bounce, giving the design a dynamic spirit," commented Senior Vice President of Design, Jonathan Olivares. "It engages the user within the space in a way that influences how the entire interior feels to that person."

The chair can meet any customer's vision. Nearly every design element can be customized, from the stainless steel finish, to a variety of upholstery and leather choices for the cushions, and one can opt for a chair with or without arms.

About Knoll

