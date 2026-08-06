Knorr and Meg Stalter Serve Up Weeknight-Ready, Slow-Roasted Flavor at the Ultimate Chicken Roast

This summer and beyond, we're upgrading your weeknight menu and showing you how to use Knorr to make every chicken recipe hit maximum slow-roasted flavor fast with minimum effort. Use Knorr Chicken Bouillon and Premium Flavor Base as a seasoning before cooking to unleash your ultimate cheat code.

To give your chicken game the glow-up it deserves, we're hosting the Knorr Chicken Roast: an event that's part ultimate dinner upgrade, part comedy show. On August 10 at New York City's Nine Orchard Hotel, guests will laugh along as our host with the roast, Meg Stalter, puts the internet's biggest chicken fails on blast IRL — all while our special chef partner, Sohla El-Waylly, drops the secrets to rescuing yours.

"I'll say it: Some of the chicken dishes you're all posting online are truly shocking. That's why I had to team up with Knorr for this Chicken Roast — because my heart is literally breaking for your dinner plates," said Meg. "STOP IT! Just add seasoning with Knorr Chicken Bouillon...it's called flavor, honey, look it up! I'm saving your tastebuds and your dignity right now, and honestly? You're welcome."

Today at 5PM ET, a limited batch of first come, first serve tickets will drop here for those who want a front-row seat to an event where the jokes are sizzling, but the solution is savory. Attendees will get the full VIP flavor experience, complete with a feast of Knorr signature chicken recipes and exclusive merch. Not in NYC? You can still get in on the action: We're giving fans nationwide a chance to score their very own "roast at home" kits, packed with exclusive takeaways straight from the event. To enter, simply follow us @Knorr, like this post, and in the comments, tag your wingman in the kitchen.

Plus, with 41% of Americans trying to pack in more protein2 and the average American eating 103 pounds of chicken per year3, let's be real: you're all eating a truly staggering amount of chicken. But hitting your goals shouldn't feel like a punishment. With the Knorr Chicken Roast, we're stepping in to save even the most overused, under-seasoned protein, proving that your high-protein diet doesn't have to taste like sandpaper.

"Roasting is what transforms simple ingredients into the rich, bold flavor people love most," said Melanie Capella, Knorr's Chief Growth Officer. "With Knorr, we're making that experience accessible every night of the week by bringing in expert chefs to share their know-how alongside Meg's signature humor. From pro tips for weeknight cooking to the perfect comedic burn, we're giving Americans everything they need to make chicken dishes taste incredible and have a little fun while doing it."

And before you say, "bouillon is only for winter soups or stews," just know: Flavor doesn't take a summer vacation just because you do. Knorr Chicken Bouillon and Premium Flavor Base are the ingredients behind the ultimate marinades and rubs, making it literally impossible to serve a boring BBQ this summer.

Consider your "I don't have time" excuse officially cooked.

For more, follow Knorr (@knorr) on Instagram and TikTok. Click here to see our full range of delicious, flavor-enhancing products, including our Granulated Chicken Bouillon, Roasted Chicken Flavor Base, Chicken Bouillon Cubes, and more.

Sources:

1 Circana Eating Patterns in America 2025

2 Circana Eating Patterns in America 2025

3 Statista, per capita meat consumption in the United States in 2025 and 2035, by type

About Knorr

Knorr believes there's a cook inside everyone. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all home cooks know they are the real MVPs and there's no greater joy than the one that comes from making, doing, and creating something that the people in your life will rave about. From our variety of delicious products to our simple but impactful chef-developed recipes, Knorr remains committed to its long history of bringing authentic flavors to every meal.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered to make delicious, home-cooked meals easier for everyone. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces and ready-made meals.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Steph Chalef: [email protected]

SOURCE Knorr