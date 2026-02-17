Knorr Is Serving Singles With *Chef's Kiss* Meals -- and a Side of Romance

Thanks to Knorr Serving Singles, consider us your ultimate wingman. Your key to nailing the recipe of love. Through a series of social and in-person activations aimed at introducing you to other hot singles (and their friends!), we're bringing single besties across the U.S. together to help you both find your main course. As your ultimate kitchen wingman, we're making it easier than ever to whip up meals that are packed with flavor. More flavor = a fire impression on your crush. Pasta? Rice? Roasted Chicken? No matter your vibe, Knorr is helping you bring real taste to your next date night.

Getting Great Cooks Noticed — and Cuffed

That "date my friend" trend? Yeah, we've seen it. And we know that "date my friend who loves to cook" has a WAY better ring to it. That's why influencers Rodrigo Reyes and Joe Ferrucci will be dropping clips of their friends (fellow influencers Molly O'Connell and Jordan Keltner, respectively) making their signature dishes. All made with Knorr, of course.

And while confidence is hot, Knorr knows that cooking with confidence is straight-up smoking. That's why we rounded up the hottest young singles (yes, that's you) to find out what really gets their mouths watering. The tasty numbers speak for themselves:

81% of you were vibing hard with kitchen confidence, while 83% admitted to completely melting for anyone who can cook for others 2 .

. Three out of four ranked kitchen skills as one of the most attractive traits in a partner 3 — proving if you can handle the heat, you better stay in the kitchen.

— proving if you can handle the heat, you stay in the kitchen. Our survey respondents also said being a good cook is hot because it shows a knowledge of practical life skills (47%), maturity (40%), independence (38%), a want to bring you closer (38%), and effort (35%)4. Well, can't argue with that.

"In a swipe-heavy dating world, confidence in the kitchen is the ultimate flex," explained Melanie Capella, Knorr's Chief Growth Officer. "Knorr is inspiring singles to trade swipes for bold flavor, because real chemistry starts with cooking."

Finding Love at First Bite

Eventbrite found 25% of 18-to-29-year-olds feel lonely and a whopping 79% plan on attending more in-person events this year 5 . To help create more IRL connections, Knorr and Eventbrite are joining forces to cook up singles events so good you'll almost forget about Valentine's Day. Almost.

From mid-to-late February, we're bringing singles together to create the best love stories across five major U.S. cities. From cooking classes in New York and Miami, speed dating in Chicago, a comedy show in Houston, and soulful meditation in L.A. — we've got options for every personality, and they're all seasoned to perfection.

Hit up your single bestie, because our referral ticket bundles make sure you can bring a friend. That way, you both can find your own matches during a night of nothing but fun and flirty vibes.

Plus, Knorr isn't just playing cupid — we're in it for the follow-up. If sparks flew during one of our events, tag us on Instagram and TikTok at @knorr to let us know! We just might surprise you and your new flame with something special…because when it comes to connection, we're happy to be your sous-chef.

So instead of feeding into the drama of one-word messages and unexpected ghosts, work on finding someone who commits to you and a killer carbonara. Think of it this way: The dating pool is basically a kitchen in disguise. Messy at times and full of questionable options. But when the right ingredients come together? Pure. Magic.

Love is now on the menu. It's time to get cooking. 🌶️

For more, check out the curated list of singles events on Eventbrite It-List and follow Knorr on Instagram and TikTok @knorr. Visit Knorr.com to discover where you can find our products at a retailer near you.

