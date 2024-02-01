KNORR INSPIRES LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS WITH "AUTHENTIC MEALS START HERE" CAMPAIGN

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorr, a global flavor expert with a rich heritage since 1838, is celebrating the power of authentic dishes this Lunar New Year through its "Authentic Meals Start Here" campaign. With an extensive range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, and more, Knorr aspires to deliver a nostalgic taste of authentic Asian cuisines to Americans and Canadians across North America.

The Lunar New Year brings together family and friends to gather around the dinner table and look ahead to a prosperous future while honoring traditions that have been passed down for generations. Using Knorr's selection of trusted and convenient products, authentic cuisine enthusiasts can ring in the Year of the Dragon with traditional home-cooked meals such as dumplings, steamed whole fish or chicken, longevity noodles, and bánh chưng - all believed to bring good fortune.

As a symbol of good luck and prosperity, from now to February 18th, 2024, Knorr will host a "Happy Knorr Year" sweepstakes where ten (10) lucky customers can win a USD $1,000 grand prize. An additional ten (10) weekly winners will receive a limited-edition Lunar New Year Knorr tote bag specially designed by Chinese-Canadian artist Tanya Mu ( @tonton.art ). To enter for a chance to win and for official rules and entry deadlines*, participants can visit www.CookWithKnorr.com/LNY2024 .

"At Unilever International, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality ingredients that pay homage to the diverse flavors and cuisines found worldwide," said Partha Guha, Head of Nutrition Business, Unilever International North America. "Lunar New Year is a significant occasion for millions in Canada and the United States. With our 'Authentic Meals Start Here' campaign, we hope to inspire those millions of immigrants, newcomers, and more to celebrate the beginning of the new year by connecting with their cultural roots and their communities through the power of authentic Asian cuisines."

Over the next few months, Knorr will launch a series of TV commercials and a unique docuseries showcasing stories of Asian Americans and Asian Canadians and how exploring authentic cuisines has played a crucial role in connecting them to their personal and cultural identities. The docuseries, supplemented by authentic recipe ideas and other engaging content, will be available on various digital and social media channels and on CookWithKnorr.com .

To learn more about Knorr, please visit www.CookWithKnorr.com . Follow along with Cook With Knorr on Instagram and Facebook .

The "Authentic Meals Start Here" campaign is handled by MIKADO International. This is the 11th year of partnership with Knorr on multicultural marketing communications since 2013. For more information about MIKADO International, please visit https://www.mikadointl.com/ .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on 1/12/24 and ends at 11:59 (Noon) ET on 2/18/24. Open only to legal residents of the U.S./D.C. and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are 18 years of age and older at the time of entry. There will be five (5) weekly drawings to award ten (10) prizes in each drawing with the first such drawing on 1/19/24 and the last on 2/16/24. The grand prize drawing will be conducted on 2/18/24 to select ten (10) $1,000 winners. To enter, complete Official Rules and alternate means of entry, visit www.cookwithknorr.com/LNY2024. Enter without purchase: handprint your name, complete address, tele. number & age on a postcard and mail to Lunar Knorr New Year 2024 Sweepstakes, C/O 8429 Lorraine Road, Suit #146, Bradenton, FL 34202 USA. Sponsored by Conopco, Inc. d/b/a Unilever, 800 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632. Limit: (1) weekly prize per person or household. Void where prohibited.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com .

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca .

