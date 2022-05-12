Knot My Boat Charters Offers Unlimited Access to Luxury on Lake Michigan

Chicago charter company responds to national boating boom with the full rollout of its unique membership program

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knot My Boat Charters has fully rolled out its unique membership program, which provides access to luxury Lake Michigan boating, with no limit to the number of charters that members can book throughout the season. The company offers memberships and single-use rentals for a fleet of 15 sport and luxury yachts, ranging from 33-foot sport cruisers to 56-foot luxe yachts.

Knot My Boat Charters is making luxury boating in Chicago more accessible

Memberships range from $4,950 to $19,500. Members are allowed up to four active reservations at a time and at least two guaranteed peak holiday reservations, saving not only on the cost of buying a boat but on the pricey and time-consuming maintenance that comes with owning a vessel. Knot My Boat Charters is accepting membership applications now through mid-June. After that, individuals can join a waitlist for the following year.

"When people couldn't get out as much due to COVID, they began to see outdoor recreation – especially boating – as another way to spend time with family and friends or celebrate life's events," said Sommy Irani, co-founder of Knot My Boat Charters. "When you look at the joy of boating and the fact that Lake Michigan and the Chicago River offer unparalleled skyline views and social spaces, there's no better way to see the city and have fun with friends or family."

Customers can design an experience that meets their needs – whether it's a family outing, corporate event, bachelor/bachelorette celebration or graduation party.

The 2022 charter season kicked off May 1. For information about a rental or membership through Knot My Boat Charters, visit www.knotmyboatcharters.com .

ABOUT KNOT MY BOAT CHARTERS

Knot My Boat Charters is a boat rental company that offers the largest charter fleet in Chicago and specializes in luxurious yet affordable charter experiences. Chicagoans and visitors alike can choose among 15 luxury yachts with premium amenities for an unparalleled experience on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. Whatever the gathering, the solutions-based team uses its extensive experience in boating and hospitality to help each guest plan the perfect day or night on the water. Knot My Boat Charters also offers an unlimited membership plan. Learn more about Knot My Boat Charters and its offerings at www.knotmyboatcharters.com .

