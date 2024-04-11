Knot Standard and Billy Reid Announce Strategic Merger to Revolutionize Retail Experience.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knot Standard, the global leader of "made-to-wear" and leader in AI-powered custom clothing solutions, is excited to announce its direct to consumer business will become part of esteemed fashion retailer Billy Reid. This strategic move not only signifies a significant step forward in the retail industry but also showcases Knot Standard's commitment to expanding its innovative technology and custom clothing solutions on a global scale.

"Joining and rebranding our stores with Billy Reid represents more than a business decision; it's a fusion of craftsmanship and innovation. As CEO of Knot Standard, I am incredibly proud to bring our cutting-edge, AI-driven custom menswear and womenswear to Billy Reid's esteemed clientele and iconic brand. Our combined strengths will not only elevate the made-to-measure experience but also expand our reach, bringing exceptional quality and personalization to more people across the nation" said Matt Mueller, CEO of Knot Standard

The merger brings together Knot Standard's advanced technology and client experience with Billy Reid's strong national presence. Billy Reid will take immediate control of Knot Standard's eight retail locations, integrating these into its existing operations to offer a combined total of 19 locations nationwide. This expansion is set to enhance the retail experience for customers across the country, providing them with unparalleled access to custom-made clothing that perfectly fits their individual style and measurements.

"We're excited to build upon our already existing partnership with Knot Standard and begin working directly with their eight locations. We were initially attracted to the product quality, similar customer and unique business model, all of which complement the Billy Reid business and will create a stronger consumer offering than each brand could have achieved alone." – Jeff Zens, CEO of Billy Reid.

Knot Standard's proprietary AI-powered made-to-measure software, which includes sophisticated measurement and ordering tools, will be a cornerstone of the merger. This immersive experience, already available at leading retailers such as Brooks Brothers, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdales, will be available in all Billy Reid locations. The integration of this software will dramatically enhance the made-to-measure business, offering a level of personalization and quality previously unattainable in ready-to-wear collections.

"Leveraging the Knot Standard technology and sourcing capability, we have an opportunity to add the most bespoke in-store brand experience enabling the highest level of product personalization. We enable brands to offer a customized option without having to own the inventory…..can't think of a more profitable solution." says Ken Pilot, who joins the Knot Standard team as an investor, advisor and board observer.

In addition to the merger, Knot Standard is thrilled to announce its plans to launch with six additional retail brands, expanding its presence to over 60 additional retail stores by the end of the summer. This expansion underscores Knot Standard's ambition to bring its cutting-edge technology and bespoke clothing options to a wider audience, revolutionizing the way brands worldwide approach retail and made-to-measure offerings.

About Billy Reid

Nearly two decades ago, multi-CFDA award-winning Billy Reid launched his namesake line in the unassuming birthplace of Florence, Alabama. Born and raised in Louisiana, Billy's return to the South, after years spent in New York and beyond, was an unconventional decision for some. But Billy did it anyway; he did it his way and never looked back. Never compromising on craftsmanship - our men's and womenswear pieces are enduring classics, thoughtfully designed so no detail, even the smallest, goes unnoticed. Our clothes are meant to be lived in, much like our shops. Across the country, our doors are open, drinks are flowing, and music is playing. Rooted in Billy's people-first upbringing, our shops are a place for gathering, and with a desire to unite communities through his love of style, music, food, sports, and art - he has gathered all sorts of folks together.

Billy Reid defines what it means to lead a life well-lived through effortless style, designed to live. For further information, visit BillyReid.com.

About Knot Standard

Founded in 2011, Knot Standard has redefined the custom clothing industry through its innovative use of technology. With a mission to make bespoke clothing accessible to everyone, Knot Standard combines traditional tailoring with modern software solutions to offer an unmatched custom clothing experience. The company's growth and success in the direct-to-consumer market, alongside its profitable retail and software divisions, demonstrate its influence and leadership in the global fashion industry.

This merger marks a transformative moment for both Knot Standard and Billy Reid, setting a new standard for the future of retail. Together, we are poised to deliver an unmatched shopping experience, marrying the best of technology with the timeless art of tailoring. We look forward to welcoming customers to our expanded family of stores and introducing them to a new era of personalized fashion.

