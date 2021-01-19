Knotch Continues Momentum in Content Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch , the leader in Content Intelligence, today announced three key executive hires, acceptance of multiple awards, and plans for the industry's first Content Intelligence conference set for spring 2021.

Joining Knotch's leadership team is Ben Plummer, EVP of Marketing; David Brown, SVP & Head of Strategy; and Eli Grant, VP of Accounts. These hires come at a time of hyper-growth for the company, driven by the acceleration in the digital content category resulting from evolving marketing tactics brought forward by the COVID pandemic.

Ben Plummer joins the Knotch team as the company's EVP of Marketing. With over 15 years of experience in strategic marketing at the executive level, Plummer has a proven track record of category creation for SaaS companies at every scale. "Content is the new strategic marketing weapon in the digital landscape we now live in," says Plummer. "Knotch's Content Intelligence Platform provides companies the visibility they need to connect their content to real business outcomes."

Knotch's VP of Accounts, Eli Grant, brings his extensive knowledge of customer experience analytics to the role, and content industry expert, David Brown, rounds out the impressive list, serving as Knotch's first SVP & Head of Strategy. The tech company has also seen high-performing team members take on new roles, with Senior Director of Sales Operations, Jamie Block, recently promoted to VP of Business Operations.

"Since my first day at Knotch, I have been empowered to expand outside my original job responsibilities to build out the Business Operations team," says Block. "I am beyond excited to work cross functionally to drive efficiencies that will lead to continued growth for the company."

This growth has reinforced Knotch's commitment to workplace culture. The company was recently recognized by Built In NYC, with Knotch named Best Places to Work, Best Small Companies to Work For, and Companies with the Best Benefits in NYC in 2021.

With this momentum, the team is gearing up for the first-of-its-kind Content Intelligence virtual conference currently scheduled for late spring of 2021. "This event will bring the brightest minds in content creation, strategy and technology together to lead the conversation on why the future of data-driven content is now, and what it means for businesses striving to deliver meaningful experiences," says Matthew Wasley, Head of Product Marketing at Knotch.

About Knotch

Knotch is the leading Content Intelligence Platform that allows brands to connect their content to desired business outcomes. Knotch's data-driven approach to content research, planning, analysis, and optimization is empowering the world's most notable brands to fully understand their content's performance. From content leaders and CMOs, to communication directors and brand managers, Knotch empowers brands to see and act on their content in real-time. That's why brands including Ford, JPMorgan Chase, and Salesforce trust the Knotch Content Intelligence Platform to inform their content strategy. Led by co-founders Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, Knotch is headquartered in New York City and committed to making brands across the globe smarter through data. For more information, visit knotch.com .

