Knotch Introduces Inaugural Conference 'Pros and Content'
Conference to highlight the future of content marketing with speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Calvin Klein and Accenture
Sep 16, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch, the independent digital content intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its inaugural conference, Pros and Content Conference 2019. Taking place on September 19, 2019, Pros and Content brings together CMOs and marketing leaders to explore how brands can become better storytellers through targeted, industry focused panels and engaging thought leadership. The one-day conference will be held in New York, NY, home to Knotch's headquarters and the thriving hub of innovative technology.
Pros and Content's agenda boasts a series of thought-provoking panels and breakout sessions, with featured topics on how diversity and inclusion make for better marketing as well as storytelling in the age of the skeptical consumer. Attendees will hear from renowned keynote speakers from leading brands across all industries, including:
- Chidi Achara, CCO at Simon Property Group
- Sam Allen, SVP & COO at Salesforce
- Lisa Campbell, CMO at Autodesk
- Stephanie Chang, Editor at The Wall Street Journal
- Laura Correnti, Partner at Giant Spoon, Co-Host of AdLandia
- Scott Donaton, CCO at Digitas
- Marie Gulin-Merle, CMO at Calvin Klein & CDO at PVH Corp
- Jill Kramer, Managing Director of Brand & Advertising at Accenture
- Liza Landsman, Venture Partner at NEA, Former President at Jet
- Kristin Lemkau, CMO at JPMorgan Chase
- Rob Norman, Former CDO at Group M, Independent Director & Advisor at Knotch
- Nathan Poekert, Global Director, Communications & Marketing at BMW Group
- Gwen Renard-Safa, Managing Director, Brand Management & Digital Marketing at Moody's
- Amanda Rubin, Global Co-Head Brand & Content at Goldman Sachs
- Roxanne Taylor, Former CMO at Accenture
- Kevin Thompson, CMO at Sotheby's International Realty
- John von Brachel, SVP, Content Marketing Executive at Bank of America
- Steven Wolfe Pereira, CEO & Co-Founder at Encantos Media
- Nick Woodhouse, President & CMO at Authentic Brands Group
"Time and again, I've heard countless CMOs across all verticals express the need for education and alignment on content strategy and ROI," said Anda Gansca, Co-founder and CEO at Knotch. "We're excited to host our first-ever Pros and Content Conference to spotlight just where the industry is headed, and give marketing leaders the answers they need."
Conference participants will also be able to network with influential brand marketers and CMOs while discovering invaluable skills to fuel their content marketing strategies.
To register for Pros and Content or learn more about the conference, visit prosandcontentconference.com.
About Knotch
Knotch is the independent content intelligence platform that helps CMOs and their teams measure and impact the outcome of their content efforts via real-time, actionable intelligence across all of their content investment. Our end to end content intelligence platforms help marketers plan, measure, optimize and benchmark their content efforts across all owned and paid strategies. We work exclusively with brands and we do not monetize from any distribution channels to make sure that our business model isn't invested in the success of what we are measuring. Led by co-founders Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, Knotch is headquartered in SoHo, NYC but continues to have a presence in California where the company was founded.
