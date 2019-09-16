Knotch Introduces Inaugural Conference 'Pros and Content'

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch, the independent digital content intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its inaugural conference, Pros and Content Conference 2019. Taking place on September 19, 2019, Pros and Content brings together CMOs and marketing leaders to explore how brands can become better storytellers through targeted, industry focused panels and engaging thought leadership. The one-day conference will be held in New York, NY, home to Knotch's headquarters and the thriving hub of innovative technology.

Pros and Content's agenda boasts a series of thought-provoking panels and breakout sessions, with featured topics on how diversity and inclusion make for better marketing as well as storytelling in the age of the skeptical consumer. Attendees will hear from renowned keynote speakers from leading brands across all industries, including:

Chidi Achara , CCO at Simon Property Group

, CCO at Sam Allen , SVP & COO at Salesforce

, SVP & COO at Lisa Campbell , CMO at Autodesk

, CMO at Stephanie Chang , Editor at The Wall Street Journal

, Editor at Laura Correnti , Partner at Giant Spoon , Co-Host of AdLandia

, Partner at , Co-Host of Scott Donaton , CCO at Digitas

, CCO at Marie Gulin-Merle , CMO at Calvin Klein & CDO at PVH Corp

, CMO at & CDO at Jill Kramer , Managing Director of Brand & Advertising at Accenture

, Managing Director of Brand & Advertising at Liza Landsman , Venture Partner at NEA, Former President at Jet

, Venture Partner at NEA, Former President at Kristin Lemkau , CMO at JPMorgan Chase

, CMO at Rob Norman , Former CDO at Group M , Independent Director & Advisor at Knotch

, Former CDO at , Independent Director & Advisor at Nathan Poekert , Global Director, Communications & Marketing at BMW Group

, Global Director, Communications & Marketing at Gwen Renard-Safa , Managing Director, Brand Management & Digital Marketing at Moody's

, Managing Director, & Digital Marketing at Amanda Rubin , Global Co-Head Brand & Content at Goldman Sachs

, Global Co-Head Brand & Content at Roxanne Taylor , Former CMO at Accenture

, Former CMO at Kevin Thompson , CMO at Sotheby's International Realty

, CMO at John von Brachel , SVP, Content Marketing Executive at Bank of America

, SVP, Content Marketing Executive at Steven Wolfe Pereira , CEO & Co-Founder at Encantos Media

, CEO & Co-Founder at Nick Woodhouse , President & CMO at Authentic Brands Group

"Time and again, I've heard countless CMOs across all verticals express the need for education and alignment on content strategy and ROI," said Anda Gansca, Co-founder and CEO at Knotch. "We're excited to host our first-ever Pros and Content Conference to spotlight just where the industry is headed, and give marketing leaders the answers they need."

Conference participants will also be able to network with influential brand marketers and CMOs while discovering invaluable skills to fuel their content marketing strategies.

To register for Pros and Content or learn more about the conference, visit prosandcontentconference.com.

About Knotch

Knotch is the independent content intelligence platform that helps CMOs and their teams measure and impact the outcome of their content efforts via real-time, actionable intelligence across all of their content investment. Our end to end content intelligence platforms help marketers plan, measure, optimize and benchmark their content efforts across all owned and paid strategies. We work exclusively with brands and we do not monetize from any distribution channels to make sure that our business model isn't invested in the success of what we are measuring. Led by co-founders Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, Knotch is headquartered in SoHo, NYC but continues to have a presence in California where the company was founded.

For additional information, visit www.knotch.com.

