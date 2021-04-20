Knotch Quantifies Content Marketing ROI with Expanded Content Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch , the leading provider of business analytics built specifically for content, today announced major enhancements to its Content Intelligence Platform that enable brands to quantify the business impact of both their owned and paid content initiatives in order to plan and optimize their content investments. This release represents a major shift in how content strategy is measured by connecting content activities to three different business outcomes – Enhance Brand, Increase ROI and Build Audience – using a proprietary methodology that calculates a score of 1 to 10 in each area and also benchmarks the performance against industry standards as well as historic performance using Knotch's big data analytics.

Knotch's new outcome scorecards help marketers answer questions such as:

How successful is our content at creating positive customer sentiment?

How successful is our content at driving our audience to the next step of their journey?

How successful is our content at generating meaningful engagement?

What are the top five pieces of content contributing to or detracting from each outcome?

These enhancements expand the robust content research and analysis capabilities that have made Knotch an essential addition to the marketing technology stack of Fortune 500 companies and other high-profile digital disruptors.

Going far beyond page views, likes and followers, Knotch consolidates all content data across all content channels into a single location. This data – currently spanning 13 million events every day – powers the two user modules that make up the company's Content Intelligence Platform. The platform's Market Research and Content Intelligence module enables users to monitor competitors' content activity in real time, eliminating hours of manual research and content planning. The Content Analysis and Optimization module provides a 360-degree view of the performance of the brand's website, microsites, blog posts, business email, videos, publishers sites and other content channels.

This level of intelligence is made possible by combining content engagement, sentiment, social, demographic, firmographic, market and other datasets generated by Knotch and its technology partners. No other platform offers this depth and breadth of analysis or the ability to drill down to granular details from a single interface.

"One out of every five marketing dollars now is spent on content. Yet a recent survey of B2B marketers found that only 39% consider themselves even somewhat successful at tracking content ROI," said Anda Gansca, Knotch co-founder and CEO. "We built our new outcomes capability to close the gap, enabling content marketers to not only measure the effectiveness of their efforts in advancing the business but also validate their team's activities to the CMOs who control their budgets."

For more information about Knotch's new outcomes enhancements, register here for Reimagining How You Connect Content to Outcomes at 2 pm EST on Thursday, May 6. Presenters will explain how to move beyond web page views to more meaningful content metrics and demonstrate Knotch's approach to connecting content to business outcomes.

About Knotch

Knotch is the global leader in Content Intelligence that enables brands to unlock the true value of their content, connect their content activities to business outcomes, and optimize their content strategy through data-based insights. The Knotch Content Intelligence Platform consolidates a full range of datasets spanning both owned and paid content channels in a single location, providing a one-stop view and analysis of content activity not available from any other source. For more information, visit knotch.com .

SOURCE Knotch

Related Links

http://knotch.com

