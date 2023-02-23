Themed All In Blue, the Knotions Magazine February Issue Features Three Exclusive Designs for the Tightly-Knit Community

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of February may be widely recognized by the color red for Valentine's Day, candy, roses, and red balloons; but anyone who has braved a frigid winter knows that February's true color should be blue, as it is typically one of the coldest months of the year, warranting scarves, shawls, hats and everything in between. Luckily Knotions, the premier online knitting and crochet magazine, is proud the announce the release of the February 2023 Issue – Color Study: Blue, which will not only feature a brilliant theme of blue hues but three magnificent patterns to bundle up on those chilly days.

Knotions Magazine Releases the Highly Anticipated Feb 2023 Issue – Color Study: Blue

Founded by Jody Richards, a lifelong knitter and crocheter, tech editor, math geek, web developer, and MS fighter, Knotions Magazine was beautifully designed to bring people of all skill levels together to find community, encourage one another, learn new skills, tune other skills, and find joy in the little things in life. From novice to expert, Knotions was created as a space where all are welcome, to help them understand how yarn crafts work and stay up on all the latest and most trendy releases in patterns, yarns, and accessories.

The February 2023 Issue, Color Study: Blue will feature three exclusive patterns, including:

Lace Shawl (Not quite a full circle)



Two-Tone Intarsia Scarf



V-Shaped Shawl

These patterns are 100% original, never-seen-before, and tech edited by the Knotions team to make sure members can confidently make the patterns. Not only will this highly anticipated issue house these exclusive patterns, but several tutorials where members of the Knotions community can learn to expand their skills with ease and encouragement, ultimately empowering them to craft smarter – not harder.

"Knotions has a growing catalog of hundreds of patterns and tutorials, ensuring something for crafters at every level. The magazine offers its readers many ways to enjoy its premium content; monthly membership and individually purchasable patterns for $5.95 or less. Each pattern is tech edited and professionally photographed to show a variety of details. The Knotions tech editing and errata process ensure a pattern that can be confidently made." – Jody Richards, CEO of Knotions

The February 2023 Issue will bring to life the beauty of the various hues of blue within the world of knitting, and provide a roadmap toward creating a masterpiece. To celebrate the February 2023 issue, Knotions is offering an exclusive promotion to receive 50% off any pattern by using code BLUE50 at checkout.

To learn more about the Knotions Blue Issue, please visit: https://knotions.com/blue23/

About Knotions

Knotions is a premier online knitting and crochet magazine that comes out six times per year, in February, April, June, September, November, and December. Knotions was founded by Jody Richards, a lifelong knitter, crocheter, tech editor, math geek, web developer, and MS fighter to bring joy to like-minded people and help others craft smarter. The website features hundreds of a la carte patterns and tutorials for countless knitting and crochet projects, and the magazine houses exclusive members-only premium content. Every pattern is tech edited before being published and support is offered for all patterns where needed.

Press Contact

Jody Richards

941-301-8173

http://knotions.com/

SOURCE Knotions