Knovva Academy Announces First $1,500 College Scholarship Essay Contest

Knovva Scholar Search College Essay Contest Provides Exclusive Ivy League Feedback

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knovva Academy, an educational institution that guides students into their dream college through immersive online classes, tutoring and counseling, is proud to announce its first 'Knovva Scholar Search College Essay Contest' is now live for high school students worldwide who are getting ready to begin the college application process. Knovva Academy will award scholarships for the top two students who demonstrate a mastery of application essay-writing skills. The first-place winner will receive $1,000 and the second-place winner will receive $500.

In honor of National Education Week, the contest launched November 13, 2022 and submissions will be accepted through January 13, 2023. The Knovva Academy team and Ivy League college admissions board members will evaluate the essays. What's more, the eight finalists who do not become first and second place winners, will receive feedback and edits from the admissions counselors.

"We are excited to launch our first college essay writing contest that not only helps toward college expenses but provides valuable feedback from top college admissions officers to help these students' applications stand out," said Peter Dufresne, Knovva Academy's chief academic officer. "As the college admissions process becomes more competitive and tuition costs rise, we want to help students access their dream college."

The writing contest invites an active and thoughtful approach for students embarking on the college decision-making process. Winners and finalists will be announced on February 15, 2023 via email, along with Knovva Academy's Facebook, Instagram, blog, Tik Tok and webpage.

To enter, share this contest or see the official rules, please click here.

About Knovva Academy

Knovva Academy is an educational institution that connects students from around the world with visionary and Ivy League educators, experts and innovators to gain the skills critical to excel in college and the real world. The Boston-based company has served more than 10,000 high school students from 40+ countries, helping them get admitted to top-tier schools including Harvard, Princeton, Yale and MIT. For more information, visit https://www.knovva.com/.

Media Contact:

Katie Manning, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

703-341-9056

Erin Seo, Knovva Academy

[email protected]

SOURCE Knovva Academy