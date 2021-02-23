Know Before You Buy: CARFAX Accident Information Helps Car Buyers Build Confidence

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are driving less since COVID restrictions were enacted, and the number of accidents is also down. CARFAX data shows a 24% decrease in the number of accidents in the second half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Because this is car-buying season and Americans are starting to get their tax refunds – it's important for car shoppers to check for accident history. Damage could reduce the value of a vehicle by thousands of dollars, and could even put your family's safety at risk if it wasn't properly repaired.

CARFAX estimates as many as 40% of vehicles on U.S. roads have sustained damage during their lifetime; that's about 110 million cars. CARFAX data also shows one in four cars are sold within a year of the incident. That's why accident history is the No. 1 thing used-car shoppers look for in a vehicle's history, and for good reason. The average impact on retail price is about $500, but that average impact on value jumps to more than $1,700 for a vehicle with severe damage in its past. CARFAX has a free valuation tool, History-Based Value, that takes into account vehicle-specific information, such as accidents, to calculate pricing.

Used-car shoppers should remember not all damage events are created equal. Just because a vehicle has an accident or damage event in its history doesn't mean it's a bad buy. Doing homework can pay off: Shoppers may save themselves some money by investigating damage severity. A CARFAX Vehicle History Report can not only show you accidents, but most reports also detail where the impact was and how severe the damage was. In addition to a CARFAX Report, we recommend taking any used car you're considering for a test drive and have it inspected by a trained and independent mechanic. They can spot signs of repairs and make sure they were done properly, and mechanics can see places most shoppers can't.

