"Know before you go" with the QEWS App

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Amid growing controversy around the use of face masks and social distancing measures, a new app is helping Americans make decisions that are right for them, their families and communities. Introducing QEWS: a free, interactive, real-time app to help plan your day, save time and stay safe. While researchers race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the app is poised to address foot traffic the way WAZE revolutionized road traffic.

Few would argue that coronavirus is not a serious health risk. "Everyone should be wearing a face mask," says QEWS social media director Luke MacLaurin. "We're offering a simple tool to help people 'know before you go'. Whether you're going to Walmart, Costco a park or a beach, a quick search shows you how busy a location is."

The guidelines around social distancing and when and where to wear masks vary state-by-state and city-by-city. MacLaurin suggests staying informed by checking with local authorities on what rules apply in your community. "Our goal is to help people save time and stay safe. Everyone wins when they use QEWS."

No one likes line ups and we try to avoid them, but in these unprecedented times, it's beyond inconvenient to be in a queue. It's a health danger too. QEWS users have performed thousands of searches to find and report wait times, queues and crowds, at thousands of locations across North America. QEWS covers every business, government office, park or beach in the United States and Canada. The app is useful for retailers too. "Employees assigned to control access at entrances can report wait times periodically, keeping them accurate. It's free added value to their customers."

Designed to help keep families and communities safe, and to save time, "We're calling this community-sourcing rather than crowd-sourcing. It's technology with a human touch solution." The QEWS team believes it's people caring about each other that will keep everyone safe and power the app in every neighbourhood.

QEWS is a free app available for both Android and Apple devices. For more information, visit http://www.qews.live/.

