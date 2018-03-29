KNOW Conference Expands to Las Vegas in 2019

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding the success of this week's annual KNOW Identity Conference, One World Identity is announcing plans to bring the event to Las Vegas Spring of 2019 next year in addition to Washington D.C. in the Fall of 2019. The conference wrapped yesterday, March 28th, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Center with over 1,200 business leaders and experts in attendance. Kicking off with keynote speaker Scott Galloway, Founder of L2, author and entrepreneur, the three-day event boasted a lineup of 200+ notable speakers including Nick Shapiro of Airbnb, Margaret Weichert of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Anousheh Ansari of Prodea Systems and many more. Leading sponsors included Trulioo, IBM, CLEAR, LexisNexis, NuData Security, RSA, and ThreatMetrix, among many others.
The KNOW Identity Conference provided a forum for identity experts across all industries to be at the nexus of ideas and policies that will fundamentally change identity around the world. Attendees dove into critical topics such as government policy, blockchain, cybersecurity, identity access management, trust and safety, fraud prevention and identity verification.
"This year we brought together some of the industry's top thought leaders to create a dialog that we didn't see happening to solve today's identity challenges," said Travis Jarae, Founder and CEO of One World Identity. "We could not be more thrilled with the result of this year's event, and look forward to topping it next year in Las Vegas."
The fully immersive event, featured the KNOW Identity Startup Pitch Competition, giving dozens of the world's leading early-stage startups in cybersecurity, trust and safety, and IoT an opportunity to compete on a live on-stage battle. The winning start-up, Juru, a decentralized identity platform that verifies an individual's identity and provides them with a cryptographic key, received the cash prize of $10,000. Blindhash, Guppy, Uqudo, Datavest, Crayonic, Status Identity, Keyo, Hideez, and Seon, were among those who competed.
"We are very grateful to have competed alongside nine other startups in the space," added Jo Vercammen, CEO of Juru. "Our team draws attention to the dynamic nature of identity and solves the challenges in verification."
This year's winner of the KNOW Identity hackathon was Digiport. Competitors were given 24 hours to develop solutions that solve a critical identity and personal data challenge competing for the grand prize of $25,000. Developers, hackers, and creatives, built innovative apps, insights and personalized experiences on the digi.me consent access private sharing platform, available on iOS (Swift) and Android (Java).
On Tuesday, the KNOW Awards recognized and celebrated the most compelling startups, individuals, and identity organizations of the year.
This year's winners included:
Individual Categories:
- Industry Leader– Stephen Ufford - Trulioo
- Government Leader of the Year – Beverly Dicks – ServiceBC (Canada)
- Trust Leader of the Year – Rimma Perelmuter – Mobile Ecosystem Forum
- CEO of the Year – Reed Taussig ThreatMetrix
- Investor of the Year – David Fields – PTB Ventures
- Rising Innovator – Tommy Nicholas – Alloy
Organizational Categories:
- Greatest Social Impact Through Identity - airTM
- Greatest Social Impact Through Identity Non-Profit – ID2020
- Greatest Impact on Trust - Airbnb
- Best New Startup – Nova Credit
- Trailblazer - Danal
About the KNOW Identity Conference
The premier global event for the identity industry, the KNOW Identity Conference is the nexus for identity innovation, offering a uniquely differentiated, powerful, and immersive event that convenes the world's most influential organizations and smartest minds across industries to shape the future of identity. With 1,000+ attendees, 300+ organizations, 100+ speakers, and 30+ countries represented, the conference is designed to spark innovation by facilitating conversations between people from different backgrounds and organizations of all size. The KNOW Identity Conference will be held March 26-28, 2018 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.
About OWI
OWI is an independent identity research and strategy company focused on cybersecurity, digital commerce, and risk management. We help businesses, investors, and governments stay ahead of market trends so they can build sustainable, forward-looking identity-enabled products and strategies. We accomplish this by building community and facilitating dialogue through our events, the KNOW Identity Conference, as well as servicing the community with our educational content, news, media, independent research, and consulting.
