KNOW Conference Expands to Las Vegas in 2019

The KNOW Identity Conference provided a forum for identity experts across all industries to be at the nexus of ideas and policies that will fundamentally change identity around the world. Attendees dove into critical topics such as government policy, blockchain, cybersecurity, identity access management, trust and safety, fraud prevention and identity verification.

"This year we brought together some of the industry's top thought leaders to create a dialog that we didn't see happening to solve today's identity challenges," said Travis Jarae, Founder and CEO of One World Identity. "We could not be more thrilled with the result of this year's event, and look forward to topping it next year in Las Vegas."

The fully immersive event, featured the KNOW Identity Startup Pitch Competition, giving dozens of the world's leading early-stage startups in cybersecurity, trust and safety, and IoT an opportunity to compete on a live on-stage battle. The winning start-up, Juru, a decentralized identity platform that verifies an individual's identity and provides them with a cryptographic key, received the cash prize of $10,000. Blindhash, Guppy, Uqudo, Datavest, Crayonic, Status Identity, Keyo, Hideez, and Seon, were among those who competed.

"We are very grateful to have competed alongside nine other startups in the space," added Jo Vercammen, CEO of Juru. "Our team draws attention to the dynamic nature of identity and solves the challenges in verification."

This year's winner of the KNOW Identity hackathon was Digiport. Competitors were given 24 hours to develop solutions that solve a critical identity and personal data challenge competing for the grand prize of $25,000. Developers, hackers, and creatives, built innovative apps, insights and personalized experiences on the digi.me consent access private sharing platform, available on iOS (Swift) and Android (Java).

On Tuesday, the KNOW Awards recognized and celebrated the most compelling startups, individuals, and identity organizations of the year.

This year's winners included:

Individual Categories:

Industry Leader– Stephen Ufford - Trulioo

- Trulioo Government Leader of the Year – Beverly Dicks – ServiceBC ( Canada )

– ServiceBC ( ) Trust Leader of the Year – Rimma Perelmuter – Mobile Ecosystem Forum

– Mobile Ecosystem Forum CEO of the Year – Reed Taussig ThreatMetrix

Investor of the Year – David Fields – PTB Ventures

– PTB Ventures Rising Innovator – Tommy Nicholas – Alloy

Organizational Categories:

Greatest Social Impact Through Identity - airTM

Greatest Social Impact Through Identity Non-Profit – ID2020

Greatest Impact on Trust - Airbnb

Best New Startup – Nova Credit

Trailblazer - Danal

About the KNOW Identity Conference

The premier global event for the identity industry, the KNOW Identity Conference is the nexus for identity innovation, offering a uniquely differentiated, powerful, and immersive event that convenes the world's most influential organizations and smartest minds across industries to shape the future of identity. With 1,000+ attendees, 300+ organizations, 100+ speakers, and 30+ countries represented, the conference is designed to spark innovation by facilitating conversations between people from different backgrounds and organizations of all size. The KNOW Identity Conference will be held March 26-28, 2018 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

About OWI

OWI is an independent identity research and strategy company focused on cybersecurity, digital commerce, and risk management. We help businesses, investors, and governments stay ahead of market trends so they can build sustainable, forward-looking identity-enabled products and strategies. We accomplish this by building community and facilitating dialogue through our events, the KNOW Identity Conference, as well as servicing the community with our educational content, news, media, independent research, and consulting.

Visit OWI at www.oneworldidentity.com for the latest in identity news, events, opinion and research.

