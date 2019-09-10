Know the Cause Releases New Book: The Fungus Link to Women's Health Problems

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After so many years of misery, could the discovery of the cause of your misery really be this easy? Ask yourself this question; what if certain germs that easily gained access to our bodies was responsible for causing our health problems? This germ makes poisons known to alter a woman's hormone production, cells, or even their entire immune systems. It may sound like science fiction to you right now, but you're only 239 pages away from better understanding both why you seem to always be sick and why your doctor doesn't know the cause.

Doug Kaufmann of Know the Cause in Studio Doug Kaufmann's recent book "The Fungus Link to Women's Health Problems"

The Fungus Link To Women's Health Problems by Doug Kaufmann will help you understand that certain tiny fungi that live as parasites inside of humans can be the cause of autoimmune disorders, depression, menstrual problems, infertility and yes, even cancer. About 300 species of fungi are known to produce poisons called "mycotoxins." These poisons can be responsible for endless visits to your doctors' offices. Much is taught in medical training about treating your symptoms with prescriptive medications, but unfortunately, less is taught about learning the cause of your misery.

No matter what health issues they may be facing, most women want to know why they suffer instead of being handed yet another medication. The fact is, most physicians are unaware of what this book teaches. In this revealing new book, Kaufmann isn't afraid to take on the medical community when it comes to modern illnesses that women face. He hopes to help readers understand this little known Fungal Epidemic and the likeliness that their health problems are caused by fungus, no matter what they are.

As one of the leading voices in the fight against fungus, Kaufmann has created an impressive media career and has released several books to enlighten and educate viewers of the wide range of health problems associated with fungi. Today his show airs in every zip code in America via WGN America and other networks and independent stations. This year, Know the Cause became a global TV show, currently available in 200 countries and approximately 400,000,000 households worldwide.

Kaufmann has authored 12 books on the subject of fungus and ill health. Each book tells of the diets he developed (Kaufmann 1 and Kaufmann 2) that actually serve to starve the body of parasitic fungi, while simultaneously providing proper nutrition for those following it. His books expound on the many safe nutritional supplements that have antifungal properties as well as antifungal medications familiar to physicians.

For more information on Know the Cause or the Fungus Link to Women's Health Problems, please visit https://knowthecause.com. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Clint Smith at (918) 895-1982 or email 221516@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Know the Cause

Related Links

https://knowthecause.com

