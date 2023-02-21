Know What to Stream Next: TV Insider Magazine Launches as the Must-Have Guide for Streaming

From the editors of TV Guide Magazine, TV Insider will be your one-stop-shop for all things streaming.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of TVInsider.com and TV Guide Magazine are launching TV Insider Magazine, the new must-have print + digital guide for how you watch TV today. According to Nielsen, viewers spent more time streaming than watching cable or broadcast for the first time in July 2022. This inspired the nation's leading TV experts to create a companion magazine to the successful website TVInsider.com! Launching with our March issue, TV Insider Magazine will be on newsstands February 21st and feature TV icon Kiefer Sutherland on the cover.

The monthly magazine, whose motto is Know What to Stream Next, is for fans of Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, Peacock and Apple TV+, along with smaller services. The magazine is also for those who love broadcast shows like NCIS or Law & Order, and cable favorites like Yellowstone and watch them on their respective streaming platforms. As consumers are using more platforms than ever before to consume television, there has never been more of a need for guidance. They'll get pages and pages of advice on all things streaming; articles, features, and more, highlighting the newest shows, specials, and movies. We'll help readers discover the next great TV show! A fresh, innovative way to get the most out of streaming, TV Insider Magazine is the only real and comprehensive guide for streamers.

"What you'll find inside TV Insider magazine is complete streaming guidance," says Editor in Chief Michael Fell. "TV Insider news with attitude, exclusive interviews, photos, and more. A true one-stop-shop for all things streaming."

TV Insider's launch issue will include: exclusive photos and interview with Kiefer Sutherland and cover story on his impressive new thriller Rabbit Hole on Paramount+, a preview of Showtime's second season of Yellowjackets, the most anticipated return of the spring, a chat with Misha Collins about his big move from playing an angel on the fantasy Supernatural to taking on one of the most iconic villains in the DC comics universe. There's also a four-page section spotlighting the biggest streaming movies, and "The List," with hundreds of the buzziest and best shows at your fingertips. It's a complete package, put together by TV Guide Magazine Editor-in-Chief Michael Fell and his expert team of editors and writers.

TV Insider Magazine will be available beginning February 21 on newsstands nationwide and online.

