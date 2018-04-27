Know Your Customers Thru Category Insights

Whether you're looking to better understand the seasonality around home improvement businesses, or learn more about the LTV (lifetime value) of customers/patients in the field of cosmetic dentistry, BuzzBoard now offers these valuable category insights across tens of millions of small businesses.

Recognized as a leader in providing detailed profiles on small businesses that feature scores and insights on a business' digital health, BuzzBoard helps enterprise-level companies drive sales of their digital and cloud-based products and services to America's SMBs.

Customer care and sales professionals are now able to engage in better conversations w/ their SMB clients by having access to insights that space more than 700 categories.

BuzzBoard works with leading companies and data sources to aggregate data and facts that are highly actionable for companies who want to know more about their customers than simply what is the last product they purchased or last time they called in.

Just last month, BuzzBoard announced a partnership with Borrell Associates to provide advertising and marketing spend data for individual business categories across the US.

BuzzBoard's unique position in bringing together well researched and analyzed category insights along with detailed business profiles of SMBs enable customer care professionals to identify their best prospects and lead with solutions to help the local SMBs be more competitive and grow their business.

About BuzzBoard

BuzzBoard uncovers data-driven insights about SMBs that drive more meaningful conversations for marketers and sellers, resulting in increased sales across the customer lifecycle. By applying data science and digital signals to the world's most extensive collection of business intelligence about SMBs, BuzzBoard answers the most important question for marketers and sellers: why will my prospects and customers want to engage? BuzzBoard transforms unproductive sales interactions into customized opportunities to improve customer engagement, book more appointments and close deals faster. BuzzBoard is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.buzzboard.com.

Contact: media@buzzboard.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/know-your-customers-thru-category-insights-300637902.html

SOURCE BuzzBoard, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.buzzboard.com/

