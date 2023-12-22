Know Your Lemons® Foundation acquires Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research ImPatient Science® Video Series for Breast Cancer Patients

News provided by

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

22 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking ImPatient Science video series created for breast cancer patients, their families, caregivers, and friends to better understand the disease and choices in care is now part of the Know Your Lemons foundation, dedicated to early detection and breast cancer education.

The digital series includes 60 videos, each breaking down the sometimes complex answers to breast cancer FAQs, including: You Have Breast Cancer: What Now?, How to Understand Your Pathology Report and "Understanding BRCA Mutations and Risk". The series is also available in Spanish: Ciencia Impaciente Video Serie.

Dr. Susan Love, MD, MBA developed the series in 2015 as a part of her path breaking work as a breast cancer surgeon, researcher and educator.

The video series will join the Know Your Lemons Foundation portfolio of globally popular early detection campaigns in 30 languages that sidestep cultural taboos, fear and literacy issues by using contemporary graphics to demystify breast health. The Know Your Lemons early detection app is a two-time Webby award winner for Health and Fitness. Know Your Lemons also offers in person and online classes led by trained volunteers.

"Our core mission is extended and deepened by this partnership with the Dr. Susan Love Foundation," said Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, CEO & Founder of Know Your Lemons Foundation. "Our global digital reach means the invaluable resource of the ImPatient Science video series will be seen by an ever growing audience of those who need them."

Dr. Susan Love understood that patients facing a breast cancer diagnosis were often overwhelmed with fear, confusion and, very simply, a lack of explanations about what breast cancer was and how it might affect their lives. With the help of generous partners, the Dr. Susan Love Foundation was able to deliver accessible answers in short visual sound bites.

The ImPatient Science educational series was underwritten by these generous partners of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation: Avon Breast Cancer Crusade, Celgene, Genentech, Genomic Health, Merck, Novartis, and Pfizer Oncology.

Visit drsusanloveresearch.org/breast-cancer-explained/impatient-science/ to view the series in English, and drsusanloveresearch.org/breast-cancer-explained/ciencia-impaciente/ to view it in Spanish.

About Know Your Lemons Foundation
Know Your Lemons Foundation is a global charity focused on early detection for breast cancer. In partnership with organizations around the world, they provide education in a friendly, memorable way to improve understanding, confidence, and promote screening in an effort to save lives. To learn more, visit knowyourlemons.org.

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research
Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of those impacted by it through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results. For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org

For Media Inquiries:

Christopher Clinton Conway
CEO, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research
[email protected]
310-562-7912

Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont
CEO, Know Your Lemons Foundation
[email protected]
208-709-2529

SOURCE Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Also from this source

Dr. Jessica Clague DeHart of Claremont Graduate University and LYTE Foundation to receive data and findings of the important Health of Women (HOW) Study® and the Metastatic Breast Cancer Collateral Damage (MBCCD) Project

Dr. Jessica Clague DeHart of Claremont Graduate University and LYTE Foundation to receive data and findings of the important Health of Women (HOW) Study® and the Metastatic Breast Cancer Collateral Damage (MBCCD) Project

The 6-year Health of Women (HOW) Study was a first-of-its kind international online study to better understand breast cancer and its underlying cause....
Harvard Radcliffe Institute's Schlesinger Library to Receive Dr. Susan M. Love's Intellectual Properties Collection

Harvard Radcliffe Institute's Schlesinger Library to Receive Dr. Susan M. Love's Intellectual Properties Collection

The Arthur and Elizabeth Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America in Cambridge, Massachusetts, holds the largest collection of papers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.