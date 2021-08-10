Knowable Earns a Spot on Fast Company's Third Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

"Knowable is doing something new and pretty difficult, and new, difficult things require constant innovation." Tweet this

"Knowable is doing something new and pretty difficult, and new, difficult things require constant innovation," said Mark Harris, CEO and co-founder of Knowable. "We work every day to build a culture that catalyzes this kind of focused creativity. Workplace innovation is a super relevant metric for us, so we couldn't be more honored to be recognized this way by Fast Company."

To earn its ranking, Knowable showcased its innovative culture in three key areas:

R&D: Knowable has invested heavily in R&D to explore and develop advanced technologies including machine learning, natural language processing, neural networks/deep learning, advanced man-machine interfaces and more. The company's technology centers – in Nashville and Seattle – are strategically located in global technology hubs with access to top talent.

Through extensive data analysis, Knowable's product team identified patterns in contract data and designed a user-friendly solution to the notoriously complex problem of tracking and managing a diverse portfolio of contract terms – company entitlements and obligations – across the entire enterprise. These innovations have transformed the way companies interact with their contracts. Community-Building Initiatives: The company starts every week with KnowIt – a 15-minute global meeting of all employees in all locations, hosted by emcees from all levels of the organization. This program is reinforced through World Talks, where employees from various geographies and backgrounds host one-hour teach-ins on their home countries and cultures, from Colombia to Azerbaijan to China . Knowable also launched a fully paid virtual internship for HBCU law students to cultivate new talent, a mentoring program with local high schools and the Knowable Cares program, which grants PTO to employees to volunteer their time at their charity of choice.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2021) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 17, 2021. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Knowable

Knowable is the world leader in contract data management and analytics, helping enterprises easily understand the opportunities and commitments in tens or hundreds of thousands of legal contracts. Knowable combines proprietary machine learning tools with scaled legal expertise to translate legal language into actionable structured data and delivers that information to the enterprise through its award-winning Knowable Insights platform and simple APIs. After its spinoff from ALSP leader Axiom, Knowable entered a joint venture with LexisNexis® Legal & Professional. For more information, go to www.knowable.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

