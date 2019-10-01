Knowable launches audio learning platform and library of original expert-led courses; raises $4M from Andreessen Horowitz and others

Knowable unites world-renowned experts and storytellers to create immersive audio courses for people who want to get inspired, learn new things, and accomplish their goals. Courses include hours of long-form audio instruction, detailed lesson summaries, curated learning tools, a downloadable e-textbook, access to private student communities, and more, all delivered through proprietary iOS , Android , and web apps.

"Our mission is to make education more modern and accessible for people around the world—we want to help people accelerate their path to self-actualization, regardless of their background. With today's launch of the Knowable platform and our pilot courses, we're taking a big step towards achieving this goal by providing our members with a premium, audio-first educational experience that allows them to learn on the go," said Warren Shaeffer, Co-founder and CEO of Knowable.

Knowable's creative team, hailing from NPR, Washington Post, and MasterClass, is creating educational audio with a freshness, polish, and style unmatched by legacy online learning offerings.

Knowable's pilot releases include:

Launch a Startup featuring Alexis Ohanian (Founder of Reddit), Michael Preysman (Founder of Everlane), Tracy Lawrence (Founder of Chewse), Eddy Lu (Founder of GOAT), and more.

(Founder of Reddit), (Founder of Everlane), (Founder of Chewse), (Founder of GOAT), and more. Start a Podcast featuring Paul Scheer (creator of How Did This Get Made? and Unspooled ), Rob Byers (Senior Production Strategist at NPR), Jillian Weinberger (Senior Audio Producer at Vox ) , and more.

(creator of and ), (Senior Production Strategist at NPR), (Senior Audio Producer at Vox , and more. Sleep Better Tonight featuring W. Chris Winter (author of The Sleep Solution), Dr. Fiona Barwick (Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine), and Russell Foster (Oxford Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute), and more.

All courses are available for purchase online at knowable.fyi or in the Knowable iOS and Android apps.

"Despite the explosive growth of podcasts, we haven't seen much innovation in how people listen to audio. It's still a static, one-way experience like radio, which is over 100 years old. We're excited about developing more interactive and personalized ways to learn through audio," said Alex Benzer, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Knowable.

Increased investment in the audio space, the proliferation of smart speakers and audio wearables, and the nearly-full market penetration of smartphones are fueling consumer interest in spoken-word audio. 32% of Americans (90M) listen to podcasts monthly, up from 26% in 2018, and 50% of Americans (141M) have listened to an audiobook, up from 44% in 2018. Most notably, 74% of podcast listeners cite the desire to learn new things as the primary reason they listen. Despite these trends, a leader has yet to emerge at the intersection of audio and learning.

"The market is ready for a company like Knowable. Their timing is right and their team possesses the rare combination of product expertise and creative media experience necessary to win. That's why I'm not just hosting Knowable's first course, Launch a Startup, we're also one of the earliest investors in the company," said Alexis Ohanian, Co-founder of Reddit and Managing Partner at Initialized Capital.

About Knowable

Knowable is an audio learning platform and library of original, expert-led audio courses. We create immersive, screen-free learning experiences that help people get inspired, learn new things, and accomplish their personal and professional goals. Knowable is built by a distributed team of audio lovers and lifelong learners and is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Upfront Ventures, Initialized Capital, and First Round Capital, among others. To learn more, visit knowable.fyi.

