Knowband Marketplace Integrators Give E-Commerce Stores a Multi-Channel Push

NOIDA, India, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketplaces will continue to be the driver of growth and sellers in the e-commerce industry, even in the years to come. Thus, e-vendors that have a multi-channel approach will have a competitive edge. Knowband announces the launch of a line of feature-packed Marketplace API Integrators. The marketplace integration extensions are a smart solution to start selling products on already-established marketplaces. Some of these marketplaces are mentioned below:

Integrate your eCommerce store with the popular marketplaces like Walmart, Etsy, eBay, Jet, Newegg and Google Shopping.

The Marketplace Integrators by Knowband are compatible with PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento and Shopify e-commerce platforms. With the help of these marketplace integrators, online stores based on the various e-commerce platforms can be integrated with the popular electronic marketplaces. The functional benefit of these extensions offers viability of operations from a single platform, making it all hassle-free.

The CMS market share accounts for 60 percent of the total websites operating currently. PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento and Shopify happen to be the market leaders and make up to 75 percent of the total e-commerce companies that are using various CMS. This is what adds to the prominence of these extensions.

Benefits of Knowband's Marketplace Integration modules:

Seamless Integration: The plugins save the time of store owners by offering quick product listing and real-time synchronization. Whether your site is on PrestaShop, Magento, Shopify or OpenCart, there are plugins for each platform.

Inventory Control: Offers an effortless interface to the store admin to manage and auto-update inventory. The plugins allow quick and bulk upload of products.

Product Management: The products and their variations of the e-store can be synchronized with the Marketplaces just by running the cron.

Streamlined Order Management: The order received from the Marketplace can be synced in the e-commerce store. Thus, the orders can be tracked and managed from a single platform.

Error Listing: The admin can view and rectify the error that occurred while uploading products to the marketplace.

Shipping regulation: The admin can regulate the shipping offered to the customers of these Marketplaces. The module allows you to create N number of shipping templates.

Versatile Interface: Whether you choose a PrestaShop addon, Magento extension, Shopify app or OpenCart plugin, they are all easy to understand and use.

Multi-channeling the products of an e-commerce site is one of the ways for reaching out to a larger targeted audience. With the increasing prominence of multi-vendor marketplaces, more and more businesses are offering their products on the already-established marketplaces. The integration plugins act as a panacea for integrating e-commerce sites with other multi-vendor platforms, effortlessly and readily.

About Knowband:

Knowband is a leading name for e-commerce plugin development for PrestaShop, Magento, Shopify and OpenCart. Under the brand name of Velocity Software Solutions, the organization has tiered the 421st position in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific list. Knowband has made its mark as a PrestaShop Partner in a short duration. The marketplace integration APIs for popular marketplaces like Etsy, eBay, Walmart, Jet.com and Newegg are enabling even small and medium enterprises to make a shift to a larger marketplace.

For Further Details, Contact -

Address - E-23, Sec.- 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201301

Phone - 0120-4243310

Website: https://www.knowband.com/

Related Images

image1.jpg

Ecommerce Marketplaces

image2.jpg

Etsy Integrators

image3.jpg

Walmart Integrators

image4.jpg

eBay Integrators

Related Links

Blog

Mobile App Builder

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE92DwR1auI

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowband-marketplace-integrators-give-e-commerce-stores-a-multi-channel-push-300583754.html

SOURCE Knowband