KnowBand's No-Code Mobile App Builder Brings Leverage of Creating E-Commerce Mobile App for Every Online Store

NOIDA, India, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping apps are one of the unavoidable needs today. There is a huge mobile-using audience all around the world who mainly rely on mobile apps for every sort of online purchase. Running an e-commerce store without mobile apps could be the reason behind low sales numbers. Owning a pair of native shopping apps would close heavy deals for any e-commerce store. That's where KnowBand Mobile App Builder comes to the rescue. The Mobile App Builder for e-commerce is the most advanced no-code framework to build mobile shopping apps. This extension is available for the following platforms:

A pair of Android and iOS Mobile Apps for every platform, like PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento, Magento 2 and WooCommerce. No coding required.

PrestaShop Mobile App Builder

OpenCart Mobile App Builder

Magento Mobile App Builder

Magento 2 Mobile App Builder

WooCommerce Mobile App Builder

Recently, all of them got UI and UX-based updates to their features and functionalities. Some major ones are listed below:

1. Home Screen Designing Compatibility:

The plugin comes with a customizable Home Screen Layout feature that can be used to create various impressive layouts which can be saved in the module backend. It is possible, with the help of configurable designing elements (Banners, Sliders, Products, etc.) available in the backend.

2. Multiple Options for App Login:

Often, users fumble with long registration forms or slow verification in mobile apps. But, with the following one-tap login methods, the e-commerce mobile apps facilitate a simple login process:

a) Google and Facebook Login

b) Phone Number Login (OTP Verification)

3. Fingerprint Login:

The e-commerce Mobile App Builder offers built-in Zopim (formerly known as Zendesk) and WhatsApp chat options to ensure that all user queries are resolved instantly. Mobile shoppers can directly contact the store owner through the app anytime.

4. Color and Font Change from Backend:

The store owner can change the app fonts and colors depending on the theme of the website. The Mobile App Builder for e-commerce offers a custom theme, button, background color from the backend interface.

5. Brand Oriented Apps:

The e-commerce mobile app should precisely be the same as per the motto and vision of the brand. By using a website logo, splash screen, theme, CMS pages, etc., the Mobile App Maker provides fully empowered, branded apps.

Apart from the above-listed features, there are other numerous useful ones as well which need to be explored as well:

1. Tablet & Mobile Optimization

2. Live Website & App Synchronization

3. Multi-lingual & RTL Support

4. Web-view Payments Support

5. Shipping Methods Support

6. Voice Search (Android)

7. Unlimited Push Notifications

8. Coupons & Vouchers Support

9. Wishlist Functionality

10. Simple One Page Checkout

11. Real-time Order Tracking

12. Full Backend Control

Multi-Vendor Marketplace Compatibility

The e-commerce Mobile App Builder is even compatible with the multi-vendor marketplace module. So, if the website uses a Multi-Vendor Marketplace extension, the entire seller listings can be brought on to mobile apps as well.

So, instead of struggling with technical hurdles, launch a pair of Android and iOS mobile apps for an online store and accelerate conversions and sales on the store. The e-commerce Mobile App Builder extension is also listed and got recognition from the official PrestaShop Addon store, OpenCart Marketplace and Magento Marketplace with satisfactory user reviews.

Native E-commerce Mobile App Development

Customizable Home Screen

Flexibility to design Home Screen of Mobile App from backend interface. Configure and add right banners and sliders and enhance the look of an app.

Category Screen

Clutter-free category screen with filter and sorting for easy product search. Allow the users to find the desired products with ease.

Product Screen

Complete product details, including various options and quantity stepper. Social sharing and swipe function is also available on this screen.

