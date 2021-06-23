KnowBe4 Adds Michael Williams as New Chief Marketing Officer

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has hired a new chief marketing officer, Michael Williams. In this role, Williams will be responsible for developing KnowBe4's global marketing and PR strategy.

"Michael is one of those few-and-far between, star performers," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "He is a perfect fit with our company culture and given his extensive experience working for cybersecurity organizations, he has made a quick impact on the organization. We could not have found anyone better to fulfill the chief marketing officer role than Michael!"

Williams has nearly 30 years of business and tech experience, with more than 20 of those years specifically in marketing, where he has specialized in the areas of demand generation and brand development. Previously, Williams was chief marketing officer for D2iQ where he led a successful re-branding effort, including a new corporate identity, company strategy, message and product suite. As chief marketing officer for Symantec, he led the marketing transformation of one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies, re-establishing thought leadership within the industry and developing a world-class demand generation capability.

"One of the reasons that I wanted to be a part of this team was because of the organization's stellar reputation with both customers and employees," said Williams. "After more than a decade in cybersecurity, it was clear to me that the human element has been highly underserved. I am a big believer in Stu's vision for the development of the human firewall, as well as the future of KnowBe4. I am excited to bring my experience and skillset to help continue and expand the exceptional growth of KnowBe4."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

