KnowBe4 Adds New Independent Board Member Kevin Klausmeyer

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has added Kevin Klausmeyer to the KnowBe4 Board of Directors. Klausmeyer joins the board as an independent board member.

Mr. Klausmeyer is a veteran technology financial officer and board member. He is currently on the boards of two public companies, Cloudera and Jamf, a recent IPO, wherein he chairs their audit committees. Mr. Klausmeyer has served on multiple public company boards, including Quest Software, Inc. (2003-2012), Callidus Software, Inc. (2013-2018), Sourcefire, Inc. (2013-2013) and Hortonworks (2014-2019). He began his career in public accounting, with Arthur Andersen, and subsequently held senior financial positions at several companies, including BMC Software and PentaSafe Security Technologies. He graduated with highest honors from the University of Texas.

"Kevin has many years of experience as a board member for several software companies, making him a perfect addition as an independent member to our board at KnowBe4," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Adding someone with technology financial acumen helps to round out the diverse skillsets of our board. We welcome his ideas and contributions, as they will make a positive impact on our organization."

"From the moment I met with the KnowBe4 team I knew it would be a great fit," said Klausmeyer. "The KnowBe4 culture is one of professionalism, relentless quality and focus on the customer, while at the same time being fun and collaborative. I have long been aware of the KnowBe4 offerings, and I have yet to meet a customer who is not fully satisfied with the value proposition. I am thrilled to be a part of the KnowBe4 board of directors, and am quite excited about the organization's future!"

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 34,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

[email protected]

727-742-1853

SOURCE KnowBe4

Related Links

http://www.knowbe4.com

