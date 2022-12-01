KnowBe4 and Netskope Collaborate for New SecurityCoach Integration

Netskope collaborates with KnowBe4 to help reduce risky behavior with integration to support real-time security coaching

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its new SecurityCoach product now integrates with Netskope. The two security organizations have collaborated together to help reduce risky behavior with product integration to support real-time security coaching of users.

SecurityCoach helps IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behavior. Leveraging an organization's existing security stack, security teams and administrators can configure their real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users related to a detected event via Slack, Microsoft Teams or email.

"Netskope joins our ecosystem of technology partners, which is growing rapidly, to enrich the support we provide to our customers and to fortify their organization's human firewall," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "KnowBe4 is proud to partner with Netskope to provide a seamless integration with our new SecurityCoach product, which aims to deliver real-time security coaching and advice to help end users enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and strengthen their role in contributing to a strong security culture. KnowBe4 is actively working with Netskope to coach users in real time around their activities online or in the cloud. For example, when a user goes to a risky website, KnowBe4 can in real time integrate with Netskope and send the user a targeted coaching module."

"Netskope provides targeted insights to KnowBe4 that can be used to give actionable coaching to end users," Andrew Horwitz, VP of Technology Alliances at Netskope. "KnowBe4's large library of curated coaching modules together with Netskope's actionable user specific insight on their activity in the cloud can build a real time zero trust system for our shared clients."

KnowBe4 will provide step-by-step instructions and recommendations to help IT/security professionals achieve quick and pain-free integration and data syncing during the implementation process. KnowBe4 now integrates or partners with over 20 of the world's top cybersecurity platforms across Endpoint, Network, Identity, Cloud and Data Security https://www.knowbe4.com/integrations . For more information on SecurityCoach, visit www.knowbe4.com/securitycoach .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 54,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

[email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4