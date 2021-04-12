KnowBe4 Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, Inc. ("KnowBe4"), provider of the leading security awareness platform, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 11,818,552 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering consists of 9,000,000 shares of Class A common stock offered by KnowBe4 and 2,818,552 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by certain of KnowBe4's existing stockholders. KnowBe4 will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, the underwriters of the initial public offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,772,782 shares of Class A common stock from KnowBe4. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. KnowBe4 has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "KNBE."

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and KKR Capital Markets, LLC will act as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank will act as additional bookrunners for the proposed offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, is used by approximately 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Contacts

Investors:

Ken Talanian

[email protected]

Media:

Kathy Wattman

[email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4

Related Links

www.knowbe4.com

