KnowBe4 Arms IT Pros With No-Cost Mailserver Security Assessment Tool to Stop Social Engineering Attacks

It is well-known within the InfoSec community that email is the No. 1 attack vector for social engineering, malware delivery and exploitation. However, IT can run into problems when trying to check their own email server configurations from within the organization. KnowBe4 has now made it easy for IT pros to test their email server configurations and see what can types of malicious email can penetrate their organization's network from the outside.

KnowBe4's new complimentary security assessment tool, MSA, automates the process of sending dozens of simulated malicious email message that contain a variety of different message types including email with attachments that contain password-protected, macro zipped, and .exe files or have spoofed domains.

MSA helps IT pros assess how their organization's email server either blocks or allows each potentially malicious message type through to the employee inbox. By using MSA, they will learn if their current email filters are secure or not and help them determine if any rules should be adjusted for their organization's requirements.

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4 said, "IT admins can now do an automated assessment of their email security. Armed with that data they can see what emails may make it through, and take steps to lower the risk of social engineering attacks making it to their users."

MSA can deliver over 30 different emails and test how an organization's email configuration handles a multitude of message types in as little as an hour such as:

SPF Testing - Use a domain with an SPF record that has a soft fail or hard fail)

- Use a domain with an SPF record that has a soft fail or hard fail) Domain Spoofing - Spoof customers domain (from only, reply to only, altered top level domain

- Spoof customers domain (from only, reply to only, altered top level domain Punycode domain - Use puny code domain for the from/reply to

- Use puny code domain for the from/reply to Microsoft Office Docs - Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Word, Excel, PowerPoint PDF - Attach PDF (normal, w/script, w/script zipped

- Attach PDF (normal, w/script, w/script zipped HTML - Attach HTML (normal with link, w/redirect scripting, zipped and w/password

- Attach HTML (normal with link, w/redirect scripting, zipped and w/password Javascript - Attach JS, JS Zipped and JS w/password

- Attach JS, JS Zipped and JS w/password Attachment Exe - Benign, zipped, zipped w/password, EICAR and EICAR zipped

- Benign, zipped, zipped w/password, EICAR and EICAR zipped Attachment Powershell

For more information, or to download the no-charge Mail-Server Assessment Tool, visit www.knowbe4.com/mailserver-security-assessment

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's most popular integrated new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 17,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4's training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as the last line of corporate IT defense.

Number 231 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list, #50 on 2016 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and #6 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England and The Netherlands. For more information, visit www.knowbe4.com and follow Stu on Twitter at @StuAllard.

