KnowBe4 Enhances Research Capabilities And Appoints Kai Roer Chief Research Officer

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has enhanced its research capabilities and appointed Kai Roer as chief research officer.

KnowBe4 has built a Statistical Analysis Research Platform for Roer and his team that will revolutionize the way that KnowBe4 conducts research projects and distributes industry-relevant reports regarding security awareness, phishing, culture, ransomware and more. This platform allows KnowBe4 to combine data on employees' behaviors, knowledge, culture and risk related to these areas in a way that has never been possible before. This will enable the industry to receive better information to base their security related decisions on.

Roer (author of "Build a Security Culture" by publisher IT-Governance) has over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, with much of his expertise centered around security culture. He has been promoted from managing director of KnowBe4 Research to chief research officer for KnowBe4. In 2015, Roer founded CLTRe, which was acquired by KnowBe4 in 2019. Prior to founding CLTRe, Roer created the global de-facto standard Security Culture Framework. His groundbreaking research into security culture metrics provides organizations worldwide with deep insights into the human factors that influence risk and security. Roer is an award-winning specialist on security behaviors and security culture as well as a best-selling author. He is the host of the videocast Security Culture TV and an avid blogger. Roer keynotes at events around the world. He belongs to the Norway Chapter of the Cloud Security Alliance.

"KnowBe4 is enhancing its research capabilities to provide more groundbreaking research across all topics related to security awareness, behavior and culture," said Perry Carpenter, chief evangelist and strategy officer, KnowBe4. "Kai will lead this charge as the new chief executive responsible for all of the data collected via our platform, including training data, module usage, phishing simulations, Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment (SAPA) survey, culture surveys, etc. as well as any additional sources. This new role adds even more of a formal recognition to the reality of KnowBe4 Research and our dedication to create world-class, industry relevant research for the security community."

"KnowBe4 has a plethora of unique data sets related to security awareness, behavior and culture that will benefit the greater cybersecurity industry," said Roer. "Elevating the research branch into the C-suite with this promotion shows KnowBe4's commitment to becoming a leading cybersecurity organization when it comes to research. I look forward to developing and facilitating quality security research on behalf of KnowBe4."

