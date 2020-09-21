KnowBe4 Kicks Off Stay Safe Online Campaign With New Video Release

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new, complimentary course, "Social Media: Staying Secure in a Connected World" in support of National Cyber Security Awareness Month in October.

With this course, participants will learn how to identify this social engineering attack vector, be provided with example scenarios showing how the bad guys do it and walk away with actionable tips for how to protect themselves and their organizations. The course is available in 34 different languages.

"Social media may seem like a simple way to share information and connect with others, but people need to realize that it's also an easy way for the bad guys to gather information to launch a social engineering attack," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "All it takes is one wrong click to allow them access to your accounts or even your devices. End users should be particularly aware of their security and privacy settings within social media platforms to ensure that they're not sharing personal, sensitive information with the world."

With more people working from home and families depending on the internet, it is more important than ever to stay safe online and increase awareness and security practices in a different setting than they may be used to.

Social media is often used to profile victims to set them up for social engineering scams such as phishing. According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 70-90% of data breaches and incidents originate from phishing attacks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 34,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

