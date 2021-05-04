KnowBe4 Launches Artificial Intelligence-Driven Phishing Feature

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new feature – AI-Driven Phishing.

A majority of data breaches begin with a phishing attack and the threat continues to grow. According to the fourth quarter 2020 Phishing Activity Trends Report by the Anti Phishing Working Group, phishing attacks doubled in 2020, growing from 100,000 in January to 200,000 in December.

The KnowBe4 phishing platform now leverages machine learning to recommend and deliver informed and personalized phishing campaigns based on users' training and phishing history. Using data from KnowBe4's Artificial Intelligence Driven Agent (AIDA), a new recommendation engine enables admins to automate the selection of unique phishing security test templates for their users. It analyzes user data such as the number of failed phishing security tests, the types of attack vectors in those failures, how often suspicious emails are reported through the Phish Alert Button, the frequency and recency of training completions and more.

"People learn differently and are prone to click on various phishing emails depending on their role within the organization, life experiences and a number of other factors," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Providing this new feature with more personalized phishing templates to our customers helps them to better prepare their end users to spot and report real-world attacks while increasing security culture across the company. At KnowBe4, we make a concerted effort to develop new features based on customer feedback to make their jobs easier and ultimately, their organizations more secure."

The AI-Driven Phishing feature is available to KnowBe4 customers with a diamond level or phishing premium subscription. More information on this new feature is available here.



