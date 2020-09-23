KnowBe4 Launches Enhanced Phish Alert Button With Language Localization Feature for Microsoft 365

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched an enhanced Phish Alert Button (PAB) with a Language Aware feature.

The PAB, an email add-in designed to help users easily report suspicious emails and actively fight malicious attacks, now includes a Language Aware feature that supports 22 local languages. With this latest enhancement, admins can enable specific languages in their Phish Alert settings to automatically display a preferred language based on users' system language settings.

This update to the PAB drastically improves users' experience by supporting their preferred language when investigating suspicious content. All PAB operations and training modules can now take place in their language of choice. If a preferred language is not included in the default options, users can follow simple steps to add custom languages.

"Hackers are wasting no time figuring out the best ways to target users with email attacks, and it is our job to stay one step ahead of them by making enhancements to our products which help to better protect end users," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "They are innovative with their attack methods, and COVID-19 concerns have sparked the perfect atmosphere for exploiting users' weaknesses in carefully crafted email attacks. This language localization addition to the PAB gives users a more personalized defense against hackers."

Verizon's 2020 Data Breach Investigation Report shows that phishing remains the number one threat action used in successful breaches linked to social engineering and malware attacks. The Language Aware addition to PAB will further improve the quality of defense KnowBe4 offers against malicious email content. By recognizing languages specific to each user's interface, the PAB can more accurately detect and investigate malicious content.

The new version of Phish Alert Button is available for both the free and paid integration of the Phish Alert Button for Microsoft 365.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 34,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

