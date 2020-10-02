KnowBe4 Launches New National Cyber Security Awareness Month Resource Center

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new Resource Center in recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October.

NCSAM is celebrated every October with the goal of bringing together government and industry to ensure everyone has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online. This year's overarching theme is "Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart", which emphasizes the role everyone plays in protecting their online lives. KnowBe4 is an official champion for NCSAM with the National Cyber Security Alliance.

The no-cost KnowBe4 National Cyber Security Awareness Month Resource Center is a place for IT and security professionals to visit to help keep security top of mind for their employees. Some of the resources they can download include a cybersecurity training plan, awareness posters, cybersecurity tips sheet, printable assets, along with on-demand webinars and white papers.

"NCSAM serves as a great reminder that cybersecurity awareness should be an organization-wide effort," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This year's theme is a reminder that everyone has a role to play in keeping organizations safe. By offering these resources at no cost, we're making it easier for IT and security professionals to better protect their organizations from cybercriminals."

Throughout the month of October, KnowBe4 will also be providing a no-cost training video "Social Media: Staying Secure in a Connected World".

Visit the KnowBe4 NCSAM Resource Center here. For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

