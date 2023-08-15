KnowBe4 Launches New National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit

News provided by

KnowBe4

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

No-cost kit includes user guide, weekly planner, video module, newsletters and other resources 

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new resource kit in recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October. 

NCSAM is celebrated every October with the goal of bringing together government and industry to ensure everyone has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online. 2023 marks 20 years of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Rather than weekly themes, this year's campaign will focus on the following four key behaviors to be simple and actionable for both individuals and businesses: enabling multi-factor authentication, using strong passwords and a password manager, updating software and recognizing and reporting phishing. KnowBe4 is an official champion for NCSAM with the National Cyber Security Alliance.

The no-cost KnowBe4 National Cyber Security Awareness Month Kit can be downloaded by IT and security professionals to help keep security top of mind for their employees. Some of the resources in the kit include a user guide, weekly planner, awareness posters, cybersecurity tips newsletter, along with an on-demand webinar and white paper.

"NCSAM serves as a great reminder that everyone has a part to play in cybersecurity awareness," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This year's theme is focused around key behaviors that aim to create a solid foundation for cybersecurity, which aligns with KnowBe4's mission to enable employees to make smarter security decisions. By offering this resource kit at no cost, we are helping IT and security professionals to shore up their cyber defenses to ultimately strengthen their security culture."

Throughout the month of October, KnowBe4 will also be providing a no-cost training video "2023 Common Threats", featuring the late Kevin Mitnick

Download the KnowBe4 NCSAM Resource Kit here. For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino
Public Relations Officer
KnowBe4
amandat@knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4

Also from this source

KnowBe4 Celebrates 13th Anniversary With Donation to Protect Endangered Species

KnowBe4's New PhishER Plus Uses Crowdsourced Human Intelligence and AI to Help Thwart Phishing Attacks

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.