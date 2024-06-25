KnowBe4 Launches Ransomware Awareness Month With IT Resource Kit at No Cost

KnowBe4 releases a resource kit to kickoff ransomware awareness month in July and help organizations manage ransomware attacks

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced the release of a ransomware resource toolkit at no cost for organizations and IT managers as part of a dedicated, month-long campaign in July to increase awareness about ransomware attacks.

Ransomware is a malicious cyberattack where cybercriminals encrypt an organization's data and demand a ransom payment to regain access. It has evolved to include extracting and threatening to expose sensitive information, combining the extortion tactics. This represents one of the many methods cybercriminals exploit human vulnerabilities in security postures.

Malicious emails or phishing were identified as the main cause of ransomware attacks in 34% of cases, according to Sophos' State of Ransomware 2024 report . Global ransomware damage costs are expected to reach $265 billion by 2031, up from $20 billion in 2021, according to a Cybersecurity Ventures report . They are predicting a new attack on a consumer or business every 2 seconds. The KnowBe4 resource kit is aimed at helping organizations and users better manage these attacks in its many forms and the innovative tactics cybercriminals use to conduct these malicious attacks.

"Ransomware remains one of the biggest cybersecurity threats facing organizations today, with the majority of organizations having experienced at least one ransomware attack in the past year," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "Effectively combating these attacks requires a threat management strategy that directly addresses how cybercriminals gain initial access - through exploiting human vulnerabilities. Bad actors are continuously escalating their extortion tactics, making damages more severe and recovery exponentially harder. During Ransomware Awareness Month, our goal with this resource toolkit is to arm IT managers with the knowledge and tools they need to better protect their organizations. By increasing awareness of the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals, we can help build a more resilient human defense."

The KnowBe4 2024 Ransomware Awareness Month Resource Kit includes:

Access to our free on-demand Ransomware Master Class webinar featuring Roger Grimes , KnowBe4's Data-Driven Defense Evangelist

featuring , KnowBe4's Data-Driven Defense Evangelist Our most popular whitepaper: Ransomware Hostage Rescue Manual and supplemental Attack Response and Prevention Checklists

and A 7-minute video that explains The Evolution and Future of Ransomware

A new infographic on The Global Cost of Ransomware

Posters and digital signage to remind users about what to watch out for

To download the KnowBe4 Ransomware Awareness Month Resource Kit, visit www.knowbe4.com/ransomware-resource-kit

