KnowBe4 Launches Season Two of Award-Winning, Network-Quality Security Awareness Training Series

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it will launch season two of "The Inside Man", an award-winning, network-quality security awareness training series to KnowBe4 customers tomorrow.

Season two of "The Inside Man" is a 12-episode continuation of KnowBe4's "The Inside Man" series of security awareness training videos delivered in a movie-like experience with a compelling story to engage users and create fans. The series covers topics ranging from social engineering to passwords, social media and travel. In 2019, season one of "The Inside Man" won a silver dolphin at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

"No other security awareness training provider is coming out with this kind of high-quality, entertaining content to help their customers learn in such an engaging way," said Perry Carpenter, chief evangelist and strategy officer, KnowBe4. "This is a unique, network-quality comedy-drama series exclusive to KnowBe4's customers that has become a key differentiator in upping customers' security awareness training programs. It's a rare and precious thing for security leaders when end users actually ask for more training, and that's the behavior that we are seeing when organizations launch 'The Inside Man.' We look forward to continuing to bring our customers the most cutting-edge content to help them better engage their employees in meaningful ways."

"It was thrilling to witness people thoroughly so engaged in the series when we had a pre-screening at KnowBe4's global headquarters a few months ago," said Jim Shields, creative director, Twist & Shout, a KnowBe4 company. "The level of emotion in the room was astonishing – a few people were even crying! What I hope to bring to end users with 'The Inside Man' is a way to change the way they think about security awareness training. I want them to be engaged, remember the lessons and walk away with a real appreciation for security."

Season two of "The Inside Man" is available to all diamond-level KnowBe4 subscribers. Watch season two of "The Inside Man" trailer here: www.knowbe4.com/inside-man. To become a diamond-level KnowBe4 customer, contact sales@knowbe4.com.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 31,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

