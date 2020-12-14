KnowBe4 Opens Nominations for Third Annual Sharky Awards

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it opened nominations for its third annual Sharky Awards, which will recognize organizations and individuals for excellence in security awareness training.

The Sharky Awards theme began with KnowBe4's simulated phishing offerings, and they continue to be a fun way to celebrate strong security culture. New to the awards this year, the Sharkies will incorporate recognition from applicants all over the world who have gone above and beyond in the area of security awareness training. The award categories include:

Best Landing Page

Best Security Awareness Plan

Best User Story

Best Phishing Template

Best Phishing Campaign

Top Product Advocate

Most Improved

"Expanding the recognition for the Sharky Awards to global applicants this year aligns with our strategy to become more of a global organization," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The KnowBe4 Sharky Awards draw positive attention to excellent security awareness training measures during a time when the bad guys are in a feeding frenzy. We look forward to celebrating these success stories during our annual, virtual KB4-Con 2021 user conference."

Only KnowBe4 customers and those registered to attend the virtual KB4-Con 2021 event are eligible to receive a Sharky. The Sharkies will be awarded on April 19, 2021 at KnowBe4's KB4-Con 2021 user conference. Nominations will close January 29, 2021.

To submit a nomination for the 2021 KnowBe4 Sharky Awards, please fill out the nomination form.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

[email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4

Related Links

www.knowbe4.com

