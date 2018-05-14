KnowBe4 Ranks Top Cybersecurity Training Solutions, 2018 Black Book Market Research User Survey

KnowBe4 was rated highest in Cybersecurity Training & Education Solutions by survey respondents for the second consecutive year.

The full listing of cybersecurity rankings in each category can be found at Black Book's website https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-data-security-and-privacy.

"Cybersecurity is no longer considered solely an IT responsibility or a compliance issue," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book and lead researcher on the Q2 2018 study.

Black Book anticipates demand for outsourced information security, consulting and support to increase five times faster than security technology products and software purchases as job vacancies exceed qualified candidates.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 copyrighted key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Vendor Offerings to the Client's Mission and Goals; Innovation and Optimization; Training and Education; Client Relationships and Cultural Fit; Trust, Accountability, Ethics and Transparency; Breadth of Offerings; Deployment and Implementation; Customization; Integration and Interfaces, Interoperability and Connectivity; Scalability and Client Adaptability, Vendor Staff Expertise and Performance; Reliability; Brand Image and Marketing Communications; Marginal Value Adds; Vendor Financial Viability and Managerial Stability; Data Storage Services; Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

In total, 2,464 cybersecurity system users and senior level managers participated over the seven-month crowdsourced survey.

In order, the top 10 ranked cybersecurity training firms this year are:

KNOWBE4

INSPIRED ELEARNING

DIGITAL DEFENSE

THE SANS INSTITUTE

(ISC)2

OPTIV

VANGUARD

CIRCADENCE

ATAATA

WOMBAT SECURITY

About Black Book Market Research LLC

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors or public relations firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Additionally, Black Book does not contract for, barter, exchange or accept direct services from any public relations firm mentioned in the rankings. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor/firm notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor/agency participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls' clients.

Since 2010, Black Book Market Research LLC has polled the vendor and service firm satisfaction in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Detailed results on the cybersecurity rankings, see: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-data-security-and-privacy

For more information, contact Doug Brown at doug.brown@blackbookmarketresearch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowbe4-ranks-top-cybersecurity-training-solutions-2018-black-book-market-research-user-survey-300647471.html

SOURCE Black Book Market Research

Related Links

http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

