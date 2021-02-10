KnowBe4 Releases Comprehensive Guide to Fight Phishing and Social Engineering

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has released the KnowBe4 Comprehensive Anti-Phishing Guide ebook, written by Data-Driven Defense Evangelist and well-known author Roger A. Grimes.

This new ebook covers the needed policies, technical defenses and best practice security awareness training tips, which if implemented, will significantly reduce cybersecurity risk due to social engineering. Using security awareness training is one of the most significant and best ways to fight social engineering and phishing. This is an all-in-one anti-phishing guide is intended to help security professionals protect their organizations against one of the top cybersecurity threats today.

"I wanted to create an all-encompassing guide to help security professionals better fight the biggest cause of data breaches today – social engineering and phishing," said Grimes. "If you don't allocate your resources towards the main culprit of cybersecurity threats proven by data over and over again, then you're doing your organization a disservice. My goal is for security professionals to find this guide to be a helpful reference and to assist with decision making when it comes to reducing risk."

Phishing is one of the biggest threats facing cybersecurity professionals today. In fact, 97% of users are unable to recognize a sophisticated phishing email. That's why fighting against these issues is so important to help keep organizations more secure.

To download the KnowBe4 Comprehensive Anti-Phishing Guide, visit https://info.knowbe4.com/comprehensive-anti-phishing-guide.

