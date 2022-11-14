KnowBe4 Releases Holiday Kit With Cybersecurity Resources

Holiday kit to provide time-sensitive, no-cost resources to stay safe online during the holiday season

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it released an essential tool kit with new and updated resources for the holiday season.

This tool kit aims to protect end users throughout the hectic cyber world that flourishes around the holidays. These resources will teach people about some of the most common holiday scams to watch out for and how to implement best practices to avoid falling victim to them.

"As we enter into one of the busiest seasons of the year for online activities, it is imperative that users remain vigilant in preparation for the upcoming wave of expected cyber attacks," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The world is slowly but surely returning to normalcy post pandemic, however for many of us, spending more time online especially when shopping and connecting with friends and family is the new normal. This presents more opportunities for social engineering attacks and for bad actors to exploit organizations. This year's kit is a useful compilation of resources with plentiful tips for IT/security professionals to better educate their employees on the types of scams likely to affect so many during the holiday season."

Some of the featured holiday kit resources include:

Training Video: "Stay Safe for the Holidays"

"Holiday Scams to Avoid" Video

On-Demand Webinar: Critical Considerations When Choosing Your Security Awareness Training Vendor

Whitepaper: Obtaining and Maintaining Executive Support for Your Security Awareness Training Program

Digital signage, tip sheets and more

For access to the KnowBe4 holiday resource kit, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/holiday-resource-kit.

